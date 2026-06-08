Japanese film Magical Secret Tour premieres in Japan this month, with scenes filmed at various Singapore hotspots.

Japanese movie starring Kasumi Arimura filmed at Singapore hotspots including Zion Riverside Food Centre, Little India, Arab Street. Multiple K-dramas have filmed in Singapore in recent years, and now a Japanese film has joined the lineup.

Magical Secret Tour starring Japanese actresses Kasumi Arimura, Haru Kuroki and Sara Minami premieres this month in Japan, and the movie is largely set in Singapore. The story follows three women - Wakako (played by Kasumi, 33), Kiyoe (Haru, 36) and Mayu (Sara, 23) - who are recruited in a gold smuggling operation.

Scenes filmed in tourist hotspots include Marina Bay Sands, Lai Ming Hotel Cosmoland in Geylang, Changi Airport, an eatery along Arab Street, Boat Quay, Sultan Palace Turkish & Lebanese Cuisine, Little India, Ishtara Jewellery, colourful shophouses at Koon Seng Road and Tanjong Pagar, Ellison Building along Selegie Road, Merlion Park, Helix Bridge, Zion Riverside Food Centre, Chinatown and Haji Lane. Kasumi talked about the movie while sitting at Zion Riverside Food Centre, and in a separate clip posted today, Haru was asked about the most delicious food she had in Singapore.

It's all quite delicious, she said before bringing up laksa. I tried it at several places and they all tasted different. I wonder which one is the real laksa? I thought it was interesting, she recalled, adding that bak kut teh was also tasty





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Japanese Film Magical Secret Tour Singapore Filming Locations Kasumi Arimura Haru Kuroki Sara Minami

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