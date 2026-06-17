Japanese Ice Cream Giants Raided Over Price-Fixing Allegations

Japan's antitrust watchdog raided six major ice cream companies on suspicion of colluding to raise prices amid record sales and inflation. The firms allegedly coordinated annual price hikes since 2022.

Summer in Japan means soaring temperatures and a spike in ice cream consumption. But this year, the industry is facing a chill from regulators. Japan s Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has raided the headquarters of six major ice cream companies on suspicion of colluding to raise prices.

The companies include Meiji, Morinaga Milk Industry, Lotte, Ezaki Glico, Morinaga and Co, and Akagi Nyugyo. They are accused of coordinating price hikes over several years, taking advantage of inflation to boost profits beyond what was justified by increased raw material costs. According to a source familiar with the investigation, company officials allegedly exchanged emails and held meetings to synchronize the timing and amount of price increases.

The practice is believed to have been ongoing since around 2022, with retail prices rising annually in near-unison. This pattern drew the attention of the JFTC, which conducted simultaneous searches of the companies offices on Tuesday. The watchdog is also probing whether the firms exploited the broader inflationary environment to push prices higher than necessary, as reported by Kyodo News. The alleged collusion may have added unnecessary burdens on consumers already facing rising costs of living.

Consumer advocacy groups have expressed concern that such practices undermine trust in the market and hurt household budgets, especially for families with children who frequently purchase ice cream. The timing of the raids is significant. Japans ice cream industry has enjoyed record sales, reaching over 660 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to the Japan Ice Cream Association.

This surge is largely attributed to the country experiencing its hottest summer since records began in 1989, with temperatures frequently exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. However, consumers have also felt the pinch as prices for their favorite frozen treats have steadily climbed. A typical ice cream bar that cost 100 yen in 2021 now sells for 120 yen or more, reflecting a cumulative increase of about 20 percent over three years.

The JFTC investigation aims to determine whether these increases were justified by higher ingredient costs, such as milk and sugar, or were artificially inflated through collusion. Five of the companies have issued statements acknowledging the raids and pledging cooperation with the investigation. Akagi Nyugyos Natsuyo Suzuki confirmed to AFP that the firm would assist authorities following an on-site inspection.

If the JFTC finds evidence of a cartel, the companies could face hefty fines of up to 10 percent of their relevant sales and orders to revise their business practices. Such a ruling would send a strong message about Japans commitment to fair competition in a market dominated by a few large players. Legal experts note that the burden of proof is on the regulator, but the coordinated nature of the price increases provides a strong circumstantial case.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about price-fixing in Japans food sector. In recent years, several industries, including bread makers and confectioneries, have been investigated for similar practices. The JFTC has stepped up its enforcement activities under Prime Minister Kishidas administration, which has prioritized competition policy as part of efforts to revive the economy. For the ice cream giants, the investigation could lead to reputational damage and a loss of consumer trust, particularly if they are found guilty.

As the summer season peaks, the industry faces not only the heat of the sun but also the scrutiny of antitrust authorities. The outcome of this case may set a precedent for how Japans antitrust laws are applied in the food industry going forward





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