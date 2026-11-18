Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a 30-minute conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, focusing on the detention of a journalist and asset seizures.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a significant diplomatic conversation during a dinner party late on November 18 in Shenzhen, China. The interaction occurred on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, marking a crucial point of contact between the two leaders during a period of strained bilateral relations. Foreign ministry officials confirmed that the discussion took place on the afternoon of November 19, following the evening event.

Core Diplomatic Discussions on November 18

The primary agenda for Prime Minister Takaichi during this engagement included raising serious concerns regarding the detention of a Japanese journalist in Russia. Additionally, the Prime Minister addressed the recent seizure of assets belonging to Japan Tobacco by Russian authorities. These two issues represent significant friction points in the ongoing relationship between Tokyo and Moscow, prompting direct diplomatic intervention at the highest levels.

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Mechanism of Communication and Duration

According to reports from local media and an unnamed official, the leaders exchanged opinions for approximately thirty minutes. This duration suggests a substantive rather than ceremonial exchange of views. The conversation allowed both heads of state to articulate their positions directly, bypassing lower-level diplomatic channels that have often led to miscommunications or delays in addressing these specific grievances.

Stakeholder Positions on Detention and Assets

Japanese officials, including those from public broadcaster NHK, highlighted the specific allegations against the detained journalist, which include spying charges that Japan disputes. On the economic front, the seizure of Japan Tobacco assets has drawn sharp criticism from Tokyo as an unfair and potentially retaliatory measure. These actions by the Russian government have contributed significantly to the souring of ties, necessitating this direct dialogue to mitigate further escalation and clarify each side's stance.

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Impact on Japan China Relations and Future Steps

Prime Minister Takaichi's presence in Shenzhen also carries geopolitical weight, as this marks her first visit to China since she made comments about Taiwan a year ago. Those remarks previously caused a sharp deterioration in relations between Tokyo and Beijing, adding another layer of complexity to her diplomatic schedule. The agreement to keep communication open at various levels suggests that both Japan and Russia intend to maintain a channel for dialogue despite current tensions.

Context of Strained Regional Dynamics

The backdrop to this meeting is a broader context of strained Japan-Russia ties, influenced by regional security concerns and economic sanctions. The decision to engage in a direct conversation during a major international forum like the APEC summit indicates a mutual, albeit cautious, interest in managing disputes. As the summit progresses, further details on the outcomes of these discussions may emerge, potentially offering insights into how Tokyo and Moscow plan to address the detained journalist case and asset seizures in the near future.