Japanese Police Arrest Minors for Police Tag Copycat Acts

Mie, Miyagi, and Toyama police arrest youths for disruptive police tag pranks inspired by TikTok. Authorities warn these acts delay emergency responses and pose safety risks.

Mie, Toyama, and Miyagi police authorities have launched a strict crackdown on a rising trend of youths copying disruptive viral videos from TikTok. Officers across these regions are arresting minors for trespassing into police box es and making prank calls, emphasizing that these acts are criminal offenses that risk delaying critical emergency assistance. The crackdown follows a surge in incidents where young people shout phrases like " Shorinji" or engage in "police tag" to provoke officers before fleeing.

Mie Police Arrest High School Students

The Mie Prefectural Police arrested three high school students, aged 16 to 18, in October on suspicion of trespassing. Security camera footage captured the students entering an unmanned police box in Tsu City without permission and jumping up and down on the counter. They were overheard shouting "Shorinji-ja," which translates to "It is Shorinji," before fleeing the scene. The suspects told investigators they saw a video on social media and attempted to replicate the behavior themselves.

Also read Singapore Police Arrest 195 in Islandwide Vice Crackdown

This arrest was part of a larger wave of similar disturbances in the Mie region. Police confirmed 24 similar incidents of disruptive behavior in the prefecture within a single month starting in late September. As a result, at least five individuals, including junior high school students, have been taken into custody for their involvement in these unauthorized intrusions and disturbances.

Regional Crackdown on Viral Prank Calls

Similar enforcement actions have been recorded in other Japanese prefectures responding to the same viral trend. In Miyagi, five high school students were referred to prosecutors in May for violating the minor offences law. These students were accused of firing rocket fireworks at police boxes in Rifu Town and Natori City. Authorities described the incident as a malicious prank known as "police tag," a game where participants provoke law enforcement and then attempt to escape.

Advertisement

The Toyama Prefectural Police took custody of five minors in September and October for making prank calls to the 110 emergency number. The callers shouted phrases such as "It is Shorinji" during the calls, leading to charges of forcible obstruction of business. Additionally, arrests have been made in Hokkaido, and in Hyogo Prefecture, elementary school students have been among those detained for participating in these disruptive acts.

Police Warn of Life-Threatening Delays

Law enforcement officials stress that these incidents are not harmless mischief but serious obstacles to public safety. An official from the Mie Prefectural Police community affairs division stated that these acts cannot be dismissed as mere pranks and will be dealt with strictly. The primary concern is that responding to fake emergencies consumes resources and time that should be directed to genuine crises.

A police officer from the Toyama Prefectural Police issued a direct warning about the potential consequences of these actions. The officer noted that these acts can delay responses to people who truly need help, and in some cases, it can be life-threatening. Authorities are urging all participants to stop these activities immediately to ensure that emergency services remain available for those in genuine danger.

TikTok Implements Screening Filters

TikTok, the social media platform where the videos originated, stated that it has updated its content moderation systems to address the trend. The company confirmed that it added the keywords "Shorinji" and "police tag" to its screening criteria to identify and limit the visibility of such content. This move aims to prevent the encouragement or imitation of behaviors that obstruct police work or lead to criminal activity.

Advertisement

TikTok emphasized its commitment to raising user awareness against copying dangerous or illegal trends. The company explained that behaviors obstructing the work of authorities are not permitted on the platform. By strengthening its review system, TikTok hopes to curb the spread of videos that inspire youths to engage in trespassing or emergency line abuse, aligning with the strict stance taken by Japanese law enforcement agencies.