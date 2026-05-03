Japanese Singer Natori Reflects on Emotional Struggles Behind Oshi no Ko's Serenade

Japanese pop singer Natori shares the emotional journey behind writing Serenade for Oshi no Ko, his struggles with self-doubt, and his upcoming Asia tour, including a debut concert in Singapore.

Japanese singer Natori recently opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced while writing Serenade , the ending theme for the third season of the popular anime Oshi no Ko.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the 23-year-old artist discussed his latest album, The Abyss, and the deep introspection that went into creating the melancholic track. Natori, who has never revealed his face since his debut in 2021, shared that the process of writing Serenade forced him to confront his own insecurities and question his place in the music industry. At one point, he felt completely empty, as if he had nothing to offer.

This realization was incredibly painful, but it also became a turning point in his artistic journey. He described the moment as a hollow space opening inside him, a feeling that lingered even after the song was completed. Despite the emotional weight, Natori found solace in the fact that his struggles had led him to create something meaningful. He reflected on how the original demo of Serenade resonated with him, making him feel that all his hardships had been worth it.

The song became a symbol of his personal growth and a testament to his resilience. Natori's connection to Oshi no Ko runs deep, as he is a fan of the manga and was thrilled when the collaboration was confirmed.

However, the pressure to do justice to the series was immense, and he admitted to feeling overwhelmed at times. The anime, which follows the lives of twins reborn into the world of Japanese pop idols, has gained a massive following, with its first theme song, Idol by Yoasobi, topping the charts for two consecutive years. Natori's own journey in the music industry has been marked by both success and self-doubt.

His breakout hit, Overdose, went viral in 2022 when he was just 19, catapulting him into the spotlight. Despite the sudden fame, he often felt a disconnect between his inner self and the external world. Even now, he struggles with the attention but acknowledges that these experiences have helped him find comfort in his everyday life. His music has evolved alongside his personal growth, with his skills in DTM (DeskTop Music) and arrangement improving over time.

He now enjoys the creative process more, finding joy in crafting songs that reflect his unique perspective. As Natori prepares for his first Singapore concert on July 25, he looks back on his career with a mix of gratitude and introspection. His upcoming One-Man Live Tour - The Abyss will take him across Asia from June to September, with Singapore being one of the stops.

It will be his first visit to the country, and he expressed excitement about exploring its landmarks, including the iconic Merlion statue. When asked about his favorite track from The Abyss, Natori highlighted Help Me Take Me, a song that represents his growth in music production. He described the process of creating it as enjoyable, despite the emotional challenges he faced.

Natori's music continues to carry a bittersweet and melancholic energy, which he attributes to his generation's tendency to view the world through a darker lens. He believes that his songs reflect this perspective, capturing the complexities of modern life. As he continues to navigate his career, Natori remains committed to creating music that resonates with his audience while staying true to his own experiences





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