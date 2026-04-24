Jasper Liu and Tyler Ten Share Insights from Mediacorp's Upcoming Crime Drama 'In His Hands'

Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu and Tyler Ten discuss their experiences filming the Mediacorp crime drama 'In His Hands,' detailing the challenges, camaraderie, and action-packed scenes from the set in Singapore and Johor Bahru. The drama explores themes of crisis resolution, personal demons, and complex relationships.

Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu is deeply immersed in filming the upcoming Mediacorp crime drama , In His Hands , a project that has taken him to locations including Johor Bahru (JB) in Malaysia.

During a set visit in Kempas, JB, on April 22, 2026, Liu shared insights into his experience working alongside his co-star, Tyler Ten, and the challenges and camaraderie built during the production. He humorously described scenes where his character, Situ Feng, is rescued by Ten’s character, Cheng Feng, noting Ten’s impressive physique sometimes felt more impactful than the villains’ attacks.

The drama, formerly known as Crisis Man, revolves around Situ Feng, a crisis solver who employs unconventional methods with his team, Hand of God. Despite his outwardly cold and calculating demeanor, driven by financial gain and power, Situ Feng is haunted by the unresolved and brutal murder of his parents.

The team also includes the enigmatic Miss O, portrayed by Cynthia Koh, the former underground boxing champion Lin Xiaolong, played by Nick Teo, and Wang Ruonan, brought to life by Hong Ling. Ruonan’s storyline is particularly poignant, as she grapples with the fallout from her father’s murder and subsequent disappearance, leading her to join Hand of God in a desperate search for answers, constantly torn between her moral compass and self-preservation.

The dynamic between the characters is further complicated by the presence of Cheng Feng, a police officer who, while disapproving of Situ Feng’s methods, frequently seeks his assistance when conventional law enforcement reaches its limits. The narrative promises a complex interplay between these three central figures, ultimately revealing a hidden crisis that has been simmering beneath the surface. Liu expressed his delight at the strong bonds he’s formed with the cast, emphasizing the collaborative and supportive atmosphere on set.

He recounted a heartwarming gesture from Teo and Hong Ling, who invited him and Koh to their home for a meal, facilitating a quick and comfortable connection. He also shared his enjoyment of working out with Tyler Ten, solidifying their on-screen chemistry through shared activities. Beyond the demanding filming schedule, Liu finds solace in swimming, using it as a means to unwind and reflect after a long day.

The production has also involved intense action sequences, including a recent shootout filmed in Kempas. Ten, who has a background in muay thai and previously worked as a martial arts instructor, actively contributed to the choreography of the fight scenes, suggesting moves inspired by his training and favorite action films. While acknowledging the physical demands and complexities of filming such sequences, Ten and the team embraced the challenge, pushing their creative and physical boundaries.

The cast also addressed the potential awkwardness of performing romantic scenes, particularly between Ten and Hong Ling, while her husband, Nick Teo, is also part of the production. Ten revealed that Teo was remarkably understanding and relaxed about the situation, fostering a lighthearted atmosphere on set. The drama is slated to wrap up filming in June and will be available on demand for free on Mewatch in September, with a premiere on Channel 8 airing weekdays at 9pm.

In His Hands promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense, complex characters, and compelling relationships, exploring themes of justice, revenge, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. The production team is confident that the combination of strong performances, dynamic action sequences, and a thought-provoking storyline will resonate with audiences. The cast and crew have clearly invested significant effort into creating a high-quality drama that will captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression





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Jasper Liu Tyler Ten In His Hands Mediacorp Crime Drama Singapore Television Filming Johor Bahru Action Cynthia Koh Nick Teo Hong Ling

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