Jay Chou's Music Video for His Daughter: 'My Daughter, Your Highness'

Jay Chou, a 47-year-old Mandopop icon, recently released a music video for his youngest daughter Jacinda, who is four years old. The music video features Taiwanese actor Ken Lin as the father of Jacinda and Taiwanese singer-actor Alan Ko as the father of the elder daughter. Fans have compared Jacinda's Eurasian features to those of Jay's youngest daughter when she was a toddler.

As part of his latest album Children of the Sun, the 47-year-old Mandopop icon recently released the song My Daughter , Your Highness written for his youngest daughter Jacinda aged four.

In the music video released on June 15, Taiwanese actor Ken Lin plays the whimsical father of a small girl. The girl, whose face is covered by white oval sunglasses, dozes off in a large castle-like bedroom beneath a big blue sign emblazoned 'Princess Jacinda'. Throughout the music video, she dons an adorable pinafore and a floral dress complete with a tiny tiara.

Fans have likened the girl's Eurasian features to those of Jay's youngest daughter when she was just a toddler, referencing her round face, eyebrows, and smile. In the music video, while Ken spins the girl happily in the air while wearing a fairy costume, an older Eurasian girl in sunglasses appears and happily overlooks the scene before running off with her father played by Taiwanese singer-actor Alan Ko.

The elder daughter also performed, looking like a complete replica of her mother, so beautiful. When contacted by Taiwanese publication Mirror Media on whether the two girls are indeed Jay's daughters, Jay's staff simply answered: 'We don't know.

' Ken also wore an ice princess outfit in the music video, as he is subjected to her cheeky whims and banters. With Jay's recent appearance at the 48-year-old's donut shop GooDonut as a one-day staff, fans have joked that the former owed him a 'favour' for his comedic appearance in the music video. This isn't Jay's first fatherly love letter to his children. In 2022, Romeo appeared in the song Pink Ocean written for him.

Jay's 2016 song Lover From Previous Life was inspired by a piano melody that Hathaway created at just four months old. At a press conference for the album's release, Ken praised Jay for his devotion to his family. He told reporters: 'No matter how busy Jay is, if the kids at home call him, he'll find a way to get home as quickly as possible.





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Jay Chou My Daughter Your Highness Music Video Jacinda Ken Lin Alan Ko Eurasian Features Music Video Donut Shop Favour Devotion To Family

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