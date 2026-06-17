Jeanette Aw Hosts Birthday Charity Sale to Benefit Singapore Children's Society

Actress Jeanette Aw is celebrating her 47th birthday by organizing a charity sale featuring her personal items, art from her YouTube show, and paintings by youths from Singapore Girls' Home, with all proceeds going to the Singapore Children's Society.

Local actress Jeanette Aw is hosting a charity fundraiser on her 47th birthday, June 28, with all proceeds donated to the Singapore Children's Society . The event will feature a sale of handmade items, selected pieces from her YouTube talk show JA Unscripted, her personal pre-loved items, and two paintings generously contributed by residents of the Singapore Girls' Home .

Among her pre-owned items for sale are bags and a limited-edition Japanese publication of her illustrated book, Sol's World: Somebody to Love. She highlighted two standout art pieces from her show: a hand-painted tingkat created with co-star Christabelle Tan, celebrating Peranakan culture, and a kintsugi plate crafted with her dentist Dr. Jerry Lim, symbolizing the beauty of repair.

The two paintings from the Singapore Girls' Home hold special meaning, as they were created by youths she met during a visit, who willingly contributed to the cause. Jeanette emphasized that her birthday wish is simple-to be happy and healthy-and she expressed gratitude for the autonomy she now enjoys in choosing her projects. She asked fans to forego physical gifts and instead make cash donations as her birthday present.

The fundraiser has a target of $6,288 but aims to exceed that goal, with over $1,000 already raised at press time. Those unable to attend can donate online via the provided Giving.sg link. Jeanette shared her strong belief that investing in children's development shapes the adults of tomorrow, which is why she gravitates toward such causes. She extended heartfelt thanks to all donors for their generosity and support





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Jeanette Aw Charity Fundraiser Singapore Children's Society Birthday Art Sale JA Unscripted Singapore Girls' Home

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