Jeanette Aw Overcomes Challenges in F&B Business, Expands Once Upon a Time to Japan

Jeanette Aw shares her journey of running patisserie Once Upon a Time, facing scams, industry skepticism, and personal doubts, while expanding her business to Japan.

Jeanette Aw , a renowned Singaporean actress and entrepreneur, recently shared her journey of overcoming numerous challenges while running her patisserie, Once Upon a Time. Over the past five years, she has navigated the complexities of the food and beverage (F&B) industry, facing setbacks that tested her resilience and determination.

One of the most significant hurdles was being scammed out of $8,000 by a delivery company she had trusted for two years. The owner of the company, who had been reliable in transporting her pastries, initially requested $5,000 as an advance payment to develop a delivery application. Jeanette and her manager, trusting his reliability, complied. Soon after, the owner asked for an additional $3,000, claiming it was for his father's funeral expenses.

Moved by his situation, Jeanette lent him the money. However, the owner vanished with the funds, leaving Jeanette and his own employees stranded. The incident came to light when other F&B business owners contacted Jeanette, suspecting he had used her name to solicit business. A police report was filed, and the matter was eventually resolved, but the experience made Jeanette more cautious in her business dealings.

The challenges did not end there. Jeanette admitted to moments of doubt about her decision to venture into the F&B industry, describing it as inherently difficult, especially with the market's sluggish performance in recent years. Many shops have closed down, and when she announced Once Upon a Time's move from Hamilton Road, some assumed the patisserie was shutting down. In the early stages, she faced criticism from those who believed her business thrived solely due to her celebrity status.

Adding to her struggles, a fellow industry professional ridiculed her after she fainted while baking cakes in 2021, suggesting she couldn't handle the demands of the business. Despite these obstacles, Jeanette remained steadfast, recognizing the need to work harder to prove her capabilities. She emphasized that her success was a result of her own efforts and dedication, not just her fame.

Once Upon a Time initially opened in Jalan Besar in 2021 and later relocated to Geylang this year, marking a new chapter for the business. Despite the challenges, Jeanette's entrepreneurial spirit has led to significant achievements. Once Upon a Time has expanded beyond Singapore, with successful pop-up events in Japan starting in 2024.

As the patisserie celebrates its anniversary in May, it is offering exclusive pre-orders, including Miso & Seaweed Financiers ($48 for 9 pieces) and Blackberry & Basil Sorbet ($48). Jeanette's journey highlights the resilience required to succeed in the competitive F&B industry, proving that determination and hard work can overcome even the toughest obstacles. Her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, demonstrating that passion and perseverance are key to turning challenges into opportunities





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Jeanette Aw Once Upon A Time F&B Business Entrepreneurship Scam

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