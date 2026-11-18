Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says Robert Pattinson was picked as the next James Bond after old-fashioned screen tests of five finalists, with the decision made three days before the announcement.

Jeff Bezos has revealed that the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond was made just three days before the public announcement.

Jeff Bezos Reveals Casting Process

The Amazon founder said he was directly involved in the selection process and that the final choice came after full costume screen tests of five finalists. Speaking onstage at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference in Menlo Park, California, on Nov 17, Bezos said, We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday.

Also read Robert Pattinson ‘perfect’ as Bond, says Twilight co-star after viral post from the 2008 movie

The casting was announced on Nov 16, when the Piccadilly Circus screen displayed that British actor Robert Pattinson would be the next James Bond. Bezos offered the most insight yet into the behind-the-scenes process of casting one of cinema's most iconic roles, something that has fuelled speculation for years and much discussion since Pattinson's selection was announced on Monday morning. His comments also indicated that he, as Amazon's executive chairman, was directly involved in the casting.

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A big group of contenders was narrowed down to five finalists who performed three scenes each in screen tests, Bezos said. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists and it was really interesting, you know. Full costume, real sets, other actors with them, he said. He did not disclose the names of the finalists, but actors reportedly considered for the role included Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

Five Finalists Underwent Screen Tests

Then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screen tests and reviewing all that, Bezos recounted, calling all the performers extraordinarily talented. I was heavily involved, Bezos said. We got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that. By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing.

But there was something special about Rob and his performances. And it was kind of immediately undebated, he added. Bezos also said the team had initially been slightly biased against Pattinson because he is already so famous. Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous, Bezos said.

We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond. He repeated that sentiment at the conference, saying, We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown.

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Robert Pattinson Debut And Film Career

But in the screening test, it was so obvious, he is James Bond. Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 and has gone on to star in films such as The Twilight Saga, The Lost City of Z and Tenet.

The Bond franchise, about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis shaken, not stirred, is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history. More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The six previous Bond actors, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, were little-known or drawn primarily from stage and small-screen work before being catapulted into fame as the secret agent.

The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025. Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the long-running franchise last year, tapping Denis Villeneuve to direct the still-untitled film.