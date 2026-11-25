Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto claims the Miss Universe 2026 title in San Juan, as the pageant faces a deep ownership rift between Nawat Itsaragrisil and Raul Rocha Cantu.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico secured the Miss Universe 2026 crown on November 24 in a glittering finale held in San Juan, marking the pageant's 75th anniversary. The event drew raucous applause from the home crowd as Barreto accepted the title, while Melissa Nunez of the Dominican Republic finished in second place and Clara Vegas of Venezuela took third. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, the victory was overshadowed by a bitter and ongoing ownership dispute within the Miss Universe organization that has left the brand effectively split into two rival camps.

The Ownership Battle Over Miss Universe Control

The core mechanism of the current crisis involves a power struggle between two factions claiming authority over the global pageant. One camp, led by Thai businessperson Nawat Itsaragrisil, announced in October that Miss Universe 2027 would be hosted in Vietnam. Itsaragrisil asserts he holds partial ownership and hosting rights under an agreement requiring annual alternation between the two sides. Conversely, the faction that organized the 2026 event in Puerto Rico and announced Costa Rica as the 2027 host has challenged the validity of that same agreement.

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This leadership conflict stems from complex financial and legal maneuvers involving key figures such as Mexican businessman Raul Rocha Cantu and Thai media mogul Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip. Rocha purchased half of the organization in 2024 after Jakrajutatip's conglomerate filed for bankruptcy. Both Rocha and Jakrajutatip have remained out of public view since 2025, when news emerged that they were facing separate criminal investigations, though Rocha denied outstanding arrest warrants and her company denied fleeing with assets.

Disputes over the transfer of shares have escalated in legal forums. Itsaragrisil told The New York Times that Jakrajutatip sold her stake to the El Salvador-based Legacy Holding Group, which then authorized a company led by Itsaragrisil to manage its portion of the brand. However, Rocha's side contests this sale, with Rocha's son stating in a September New York state court deposition that his father's company was not given the first right of refusal as required by contract.

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Geopolitical Exclusions and National Boycotts

The internal schism has triggered significant geopolitical consequences, most notably the exclusion of several Asian nations from the 2026 competition. The camp opposing Itsaragrisil barred Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Laos from participating. These nations were excluded because their Miss Universe licenses were held by Itsaragrisil, whose authority was disputed by the rival faction led by Rocha.

This exclusionary tactic has deepened existing problems within the pageant ecosystem, including falling interest from broadcasters and sponsors. The 2025 pageant in Thailand was marred by severe scandal, including contestants briefly walking out after Itsaragrisil berated the representative from Mexico. Two judges resigned, and one made public accusations of vote rigging, which the organization denied. Additionally, a contestant sustained serious injuries during the event, further damaging the brand's reputation.

The combination of legal turmoil and public scandals has caused some national directors to cut ties or refuse to participate in the 2026 pageant. Concerns about the organization's direction and leadership stability have led to a decline in demand for pageants from global markets. The rivalry between the two camps has not only created confusion regarding hosting rights but has also eroded the trust of national governing bodies that send contestants to compete.

Future Implications for the Pageant Brand

The immediate future of Miss Universe remains uncertain as the two camps prepare for the 2027 event. While the Puerto Rico camp has designated Costa Rica as the next host, the Vietnamese camp insists on holding the event in Vietnam based on their interpretation of the alternating hosting agreement. This contradiction highlights the lack of a unified command structure and raises questions about the logistical and financial feasibility of staging a globally recognized pageant without a single authoritative body.

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The fallout from this crisis extends beyond the stage, affecting the broader entertainment and sports sectors that rely on the pageant's global appeal. The loss of major Asian markets, combined with a tarnished brand image from recent scandals, poses a significant challenge to any side seeking to reclaim control. As the legal battles continue in courts such as New York, the pageant's ability to attract high-profile sponsors and international broadcasters remains at risk.

Jennifer Barreto's victory, while a moment of national pride for Puerto Rico, serves as a backdrop to a larger institutional collapse. The 2026 title represents the last major event organized before the full extent of the leadership vacuum becomes apparent. As the industry watches the legal proceedings unfold, the Miss Universe brand faces an existential threat that could permanently alter the landscape of international beauty pageants for years to come.