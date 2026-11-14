Jensen Huang and Alice Huang photographed together in Singapore in December 2023

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were seen together at Ristorante Da Valentino in Singapore on Dec 7, 2023, earlier than previously known. The meeting gained significance after The New York Times reported their close relationship in October 2026.

New footage has revealed that Jensen Huang and Alice Huang met as early as December 2023 at Ristorante Da Valentino in Singapore. The two were photographed on Dec 7, 2023, at the now-defunct restaurant on Turf Club Road.

The images and videos were uploaded to the Instagram account of Perla Valtulina, sister of Italian chef-owner Valentino Valtulina. In a video, Jensen Huang holds a glass of wine while stirring risotto in a cheese wheel.

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Jensen Huang Tries Risotto Technique In Singapore

"Don't be afraid, just go for it," Valentino Valtulina urges as staff and diners look on. The camera then pans to Alice Huang, dressed in a white blouse and reddish-pink skirt, filming him with her iPhone and grinning. Valentino Valtulina explains the concept of mantecare, the culinary technique that emulsifies fat and starchy water to create a creamy sauce. Jensen Huang jokingly confuses the term with Monte Carlo.

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"Monte Carlo is a computer science method. It's called Monte Carlo because, you know, by chance," he says, referencing the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco. A photo follows showing Jensen Huang serving the risotto to Valtulina as Alice Huang watches with a hand over her mouth. The image is stamped with the words: "Not everyday you have Jansen (sic) serving you pasta.

" The next two photos show Jensen Huang with other family members and diners. The post's Italian caption translates to: "Great emotion to have Nvidia CEO Mr Jensen Huang as a guest.

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" Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were later photographed together in June 2024 at an industry party in Taipei. In May 2025, they were seen sitting side by side again at a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taiwan. News of the affair broke in late October 2026, when The New York Times reported that the former Megaspeed executive had "developed a close relationship" with the Nvidia co-founder.

The New York Times also obtained a photo of the December 2023 meeting at Ristorante Da Valentino. It wrote that "the meeting in Singapore was a sign of how Ms Huang's relationship with Mr Huang goes back further than previously known.

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Alice Huang Structured Megaspeed Chip Purchase

" According to the article, published on Nov 10, Alice Huang had "reason to celebrate" that day. The article stated: "Backed by wealthy investors in Shanghai, she had just restructured a company that would soon buy billions of dollars in Nvidia artificial intelligence chips. The US government had barred Chinese companies from buying the advanced chips, but Ms Huang had sidestepped this prohibition by creating a firm, Megaspeed, through a Singaporean shell company.

" The Straits Times has reached out to Perla Valtulina and Valentino Valtulina for comment, as well as several former restaurant employees. Ristorante Da Valentino shuttered at the end of 2023 after 18 years of service, citing high rent and manpower shortages as key issues.