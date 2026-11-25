Jensen Huang returns to lead Nvidia following personal misconduct revelations. President Trump defends the move citing national security, while lawmakers and investors scrutinize governance risks.

Jensen Huang, the co-founder and newly reinstated chief executive officer of Nvidia, apologized to staff on Tuesday for violating the company's code of conduct, admitting to making terrible mistakes related to personal behavior. Addressing employees at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, during an hour-long all-hands meeting, Huang confirmed he is undergoing therapy and acknowledged that his recent actions were unacceptable.

Huang Apologizes for Personal Conduct Violations

Huang explicitly stated that his return to the helm of the chipmaker was not the result of political pressure from US President Donald Trump on the board of directors. He rejected claims that he was being reinstated because he was a tech bro or considered above the law, asserting instead that the board had thoroughly evaluated the facts. Huang emphasized that the company's leadership was assured there was no threat to national security posed by his continued role.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation over alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

While apologizing for the breaches of conduct, Huang also pushed back against reports characterizing him as an abusive boss, according to a New York Times review of the livestreamed meeting. His comments followed a week of turmoil that began when he resigned after revelations surfaced regarding extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. This scandal had previously roiled financial markets and unsettled the artificial intelligence ecosystem that depends heavily on Nvidia's hardware and funding.

Political Defense and Congressional Scrutiny

President Trump took public credit for facilitating Huang's return, stating in an interview with CNBC that he believed the reinstatement posed no national security risk. Trump further told the New York Post that he is willing to pardon Huang if necessary, although he expressed confidence that a pardon would not be required. The President argued that Nvidia's continued success is vital for the United States to maintain its competitive edge in the artificial intelligence sector.

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Despite the political support, lawmakers from both major political parties sharply criticized the board's decision to bring Huang back. Critics argue that Congress should closely scrutinize the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement. Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors, noted that while the return removes a major uncertainty, it leaves behind an overhang regarding how Nvidia's corporate governance is viewed by stakeholders and the public.

Investor Reaction and Stock Market Impact

Market reaction to the news was mixed, with Nvidia's shares closing 5.9% lower on Tuesday as the historic rally sparked by the reinstatement announcement lost steam. Investors are now refocusing on the political and governance risks surrounding the situation. The surge on the previous day had briefly propelled Nvidia back into second place among the world's most valuable companies, trailing only Apple, but the stock remains almost 31% below its October 6 record high.

The broader market also felt the turbulence, with the benchmark S&P 500 adding more than $2.8 trillion in market value during the chaotic trading sessions. AI-related companies, including other chipmakers and data-center stocks, rose sharply as well. However, financial experts warn against complacency, with Sheehan noting that a market capable of rising by $3 trillion on one headline can just as quickly fall on another, indicating that the industry is not yet out of the woods.

Upcoming Senate Hearing and Federal Probes

Nvidia and its CEO are currently facing a host of state and federal investigations. These include reviews by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The board's own internal investigations into potential foreign intelligence efforts, national security concerns, and export controls remain underway as the company attempts to stabilize its operations.

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A significant upcoming event is a public Senate hearing scheduled for December 3, where Jensen Huang is due to testify before lawmakers. This appearance is expected to be a critical moment for clarifying the extent of government involvement and the internal governance changes at Nvidia. Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management, warned that the board put itself at tremendous ethical and legal risk with the reinstatement decision, suggesting that the questions raised by this controversy will take considerable time to resolve.