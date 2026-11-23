Nvidia confirms Jensen Huang is back as CEO after Trump vouched for his security clearance. Learn about the scandal, stock surge, and government stance on national risk.

Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, ending a brief leadership vacuum that began on November 12. The decision by the tech giant's board of directors follows intense public pressure from US President Donald Trump, who championed the return of the semiconductor industry leader despite recent controversies surrounding his personal conduct and family ties.

Presidential Endorsement Overrides Security Fears

President Trump explicitly stated that the federal government has identified no national security risks associated with Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia. In an interview with CNBC, the President cited confirmation from Attorney General Todd Blanche that there is no evidence of unlawful conduct by the tech executive. Trump emphasized that he possesses the necessary security clearance to make such assessments and assured the public that Huang is in "very good shape" to lead the company.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation over alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

The former President described Huang as a "national treasure" and a "great patriot" in a Truth Social post dated November 23. He argued that keeping Huang in his position is vital for both the continued success of Nvidia and the broader strength of the US economy. Trump noted that he had been in direct contact with the Nvidia board since Huang initially stepped down, pushing for a resolution that would keep the company's leadership stable.

The Role of the Alleged Spy and Political Pushback

Controversy erupted when reports surfaced regarding Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese national who has been identified as a suspected spy. According to The New York Times, Alice Huang maintained contact with an official from China's top spy agency for over a year during her relationship with the Nvidia chief. This revelation triggered the initial suspension of Jensen Huang's duties on November 12.

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Despite these revelations, President Trump dismissed the idea that China would immediately poach the tech leader. He stated that while Jensen Huang could theoretically leave for China, he is committed to staying. Trump expressed concern that Beijing would offer any terms to attract him but insisted that the US must "protect our geniuses." He also revealed that he discussed Huang's situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who praised Jensen as a "brilliant man" during their recent meeting.

Not all political figures agreed with the decision. Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn publicly questioned the board's assessment, asking on social media if the determination of "no national security risk" was truly based on solid evidence. Additionally, Democrats on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee were not informed about the reinstatement plan, highlighting a lack of coordination between the executive branch and legislative oversight bodies regarding sensitive corporate decisions.

Market Reaction and Financial Consequences

The announcement of Huang's reinstatement triggered an immediate and dramatic response in financial markets. Nvidia's stock price surged by thirty-three percent, demonstrating investor confidence in the board's decision and the political backing received from the White House. This rally also boosted the share prices of other companies in the semiconductor sector, which saw significant gains following the news.

Financial disclosures released on November 19 revealed that President Trump had sold as much as fifteen thousand dollars worth of Nvidia stock in September. This transaction occurred weeks before the public reports detailing Huang's ties to the alleged Chinese spy surfaced, raising questions about the timing of the sale relative to the emerging scandal.

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Looking Ahead: Investigations and Future Stability

Following the reinstatement, Nvidia is expected to continue its internal review of compliance with US export controls. President Trump emphasized on Truth Social that the company has a patriotic duty to protect US national security and must fulfill all legal obligations. He urged the board to maintain a thorough investigation to ensure that no further risks are present in the company's operations.

Jensen Huang has publicly committed to working hard to regain the trust of the company and its shareholders. In his CNBC interview, Trump told Huang that his primary instruction was to focus on work, noting that no one else could replicate the achievements Huang has delivered. The board's reversal of its earlier decision marks a significant moment for the intersection of corporate governance, personal scandal, and geopolitical security in the technology sector.