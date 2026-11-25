Nvidia's board unanimously reinstates co-founder Jensen Huang as CEO on Nov 23, following government input and political support, sending shares up 31.5%.

Nvidia's board of directors unanimously voted on Nov 23 to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as president, chief executive officer, and board director. This decisive action reversed a previous resignation and ended a period of intense uncertainty for the artificial intelligence leader. The board cited direct discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials as key factors in reaching this conclusion. The move was finalized after officials determined that Huang's return posed no national security risk to the United States.

Board Decision and Market Reaction Details

The official announcement released by Nvidia on Nov 23 confirmed the immediate restoration of Huang to his executive roles. The board expressed full confidence in his honesty and leadership capabilities after reviewing the internal investigation. This corporate governance shift triggered a massive positive reaction in financial markets. Nvidia shares soared by 31.5% on the day of the announcement. This surge added nearly US$1 trillion to the company's total market capitalization. The rally extended beyond Nvidia, lifting other stocks within the artificial intelligence sector after days of volatility.

Also read Jensen Huang Reinstated as Nvidia CEO After Trump Intervention, Board Reversal

Political Influence and Presidential Support

US President Donald Trump openly championed Huang's return throughout the crisis. The president stated he personally contacted board members to argue for the reinstatement of the tech mogul. Trump praised Huang as a patriotic American and a vital national asset during social media posts on Nov 23. He emphasized that the company's importance to the American economy and global AI dominance justified his intervention. Attorney General Todd Blanche also supported the decision by confirming that the government held no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.

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Allegations and National Security Context

The controversy began on Nov 12 when Huang initially resigned amid allegations involving his personal relationships. Reports highlighted connections to a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. While the board initially stated that Huang's conduct conflicted with company standards, subsequent reviews cleared the security aspect. Nvidia continues to investigate possible foreign intelligence efforts targeting Huang personally. The company is also examining export control compliance and concerns regarding advanced chip shipments to China. These ongoing probes aim to ensure full adherence to international regulations and national safety protocols.

Criticism and Political Fallout

The reversal has sparked significant debate regarding corporate governance and political influence. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called for transparency regarding the specific information shared by government officials. Senator Ruben Gallego demanded an investigation into stock trading activities preceding the announcement. Critics also pointed to President Trump's substantial financial holdings in Nvidia, valued between US$11 million and US$55 million according to Reuters. While the White House insists these investments were managed independently by outside institutions, the overlap of political and financial interests remains a point of contention for lawmakers.