Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down after internal investigations reveal he misled board members and legal counsel regarding his affair with Alice Huang.

Former Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang has officially resigned from his position, marking the end of his tenure at the world's most valuable chipmaker. This departure follows revelations that Huang deceived senior executives, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, about the nature of his extramarital relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The scandal has triggered an independent investigation and caused significant volatility in the company's market valuation, with shares dropping more than 30 percent since their October 6 closing high.

The Nature Of Leadership Deception

Internal correspondence and witness accounts indicate that Huang actively concealed the true extent of his involvement with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed International. When confronted with press queries during the autumn of 2025 and October 2026, Huang assured key Nvidia leaders that his interactions with the Megaspeed executive were strictly professional. He characterized these meetings as standard business dealings with a customer, insisting that no inappropriate conduct had occurred. These statements were made despite the growing attention from media outlets regarding their public appearances together across multiple countries.

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The deception extended to the company's highest legal and marketing officers. Huang explicitly told Tim Teter and Alison Wagonfeld in private messages that their relationship was routine and appropriate. This coordinated misdirection was designed to prevent internal alarms from being raised while the relationship continued. The internal culture of secrecy allowed Huang to maintain his public image as the visionary leader of the artificial intelligence boom, even as his personal conduct was under scrutiny by external journalists and internal watchdogs.

Stakeholder Reactions And Investigation

The independent members of the Nvidia board responded decisively to the escalating controversy by retaining the Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. This legal team was commissioned to conduct a thorough, independent investigation into the allegations surrounding Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. The investigation was prompted by reports from the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, which detailed both the affair and the broader geopolitical concerns regarding Huang's ties to a company under US scrutiny for potential espionage on behalf of China.

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Allegations of infidelity extend beyond the relationship with Alice Huang. Reports earlier this week indicated that Huang also had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee. Furthermore, it was revealed that he maintained another intimate relationship with a different staff member at the company. These multiple breaches of trust contributed to the board's loss of confidence in his leadership. Neither the New York Times nor other media entities filed lawsuits regarding their reporting, with a Times spokesperson confirming that no legal demands were received despite Huang's initial discussions about taking legal action.

Market Impact And Financial Consequences

The financial fallout from the scandal has been severe and immediate. Nvidia's stock price has plummeted, erasing more than S$1.8 trillion, which is equivalent to S$2.3 trillion, from its market capitalization. This dramatic loss of value reflects investor anxiety regarding the stability of the company's leadership and its future direction. The drop occurred after the company reached its closing high on October 6, signaling a rapid loss of market confidence in the wake of the personal misconduct disclosures.

The resignation itself was preceded by a public apology from Huang on Sunday, in which he admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and expressed regret for disappointing the company. However, his statement avoided naming Alice Huang specifically, maintaining a vague narrative about his personal failures. Despite the significant financial losses, the focus now shifts to the board's investigation and the potential replacement of the CEO, as the company attempts to stabilize its stock and restore investor trust in the wake of this corporate governance crisis.