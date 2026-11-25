Nvidia's board unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO after he resigned over an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The reversal came after input from senior US government officials and President Trump, raising corporate governance and national security concerns.

Nvidia's board voted unanimously on Monday, Nov 23, to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company's president, CEO and a fellow board member. The decision came after discussions with Huang and input from senior levels of the United States government.

President Donald Trump said he believes his intervention was crucial to the reinstatement. Just six days earlier, the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation. That followed his admission that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said at the start of a quarterly earnings call that the board did not intend to reinstate him.

Also read Trump pressed Nvidia board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang as lawmakers demand answers

Nvidia board under scrutiny

The 11-day period of disorder has now thrust the board itself into the spotlight. It has spurred questions about its independence and what Trump's role means for the meeting of business and politics. The board includes both business leaders with longstanding ties to the company and more recent additions with experience at Taco Bell, PepsiCo and Eli Lilly.

Stuart Lau, a lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, said: To bow to pressure to bring someone back who has hurt the reputation of the company is crazy. Lau, who has expertise in financial crises and corporate governance, emphasized that the board has a duty to represent shareholders, not the CEO. She said the shareholders should demand a new board. Corporate governance experts say long tenures for board members can compromise their independence.

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Under New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq rules, companies must have a majority of independent directors. Nada Kakabadse, a professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School, said: Traditionally, it's a good practice to limit how long people can sit on a board. They should be eight years maximum. Four years, plus another four years if they're performing well.

Corporate governance concerns

But beyond that, they really become not independent anymore. Kakabadse said it is not unusual for US tech bosses to fill their boards with allies or high-profile figures who might not know what is happening at the company. She said American business has a culture of leader heroes, entrepreneurs who founded companies and are seen as the only ones who can steer them through tough times.

But at some point, she said, the companies can get so big that you need proper corporate structure, you need proper governance. Two board members, Mark Stevens and Tench Coxe, joined the Nvidia board in the 1990s. Peter Cohan, an associate professor at Babson College, said: The board should have listened to the president's request and stuck to its position that it was time to find a new CEO.

In my opinion, by giving in to Trump, the board is endangering the company. That's because Huang has seen that he can do anything he wants, and he will get away with it. Daniel Kinderman, a professor at the University of Delaware, said the idea of an independent board looking out for the long-term interests of the company and its shareholders sort of goes out the window if the sitting president essentially tells them what to do.

Open weight AI policy debate

He said: This is really the mark of crony capitalism. Kinderman said the episode might open the door a little bit more for more aggressive actions on behalf of elected representatives in their relationships with businesses. Huang has become one of Washington's loudest voices for US development of open-weight AI models, a technology now dominated by Chinese companies. Before the scandal erupted, he had pushed Congress and the Trump administration to support American companies developing open-weight AI models.

That stance aligns with Nvidia's commercial interests. Open-weight AI models make core components publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt. Such models broaden demand for Nvidia's chips and computing infrastructure beyond a handful of leading AI model developers. The Trump administration supports open-weight AI systems because they give startups dependable and cheaper options outside proprietary AI tools from providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

A White House official said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday: The Trump Administration's clear and long-standing policy has been strong support for open-weight AI models. Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally intervened in the Nvidia board's decision to reinstate Huang. People familiar with the matter said on Monday they acted in part because they viewed him as the protector of US-made open-weight AI models.

Executives from closed-model developers such as Anthropic and OpenAI have expressed skepticism of open-weight models. That has created a schism in the AI sector. Anthropic and OpenAI earn revenue by selling access to proprietary systems whose underlying technology they control. Luther Lowe of Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley incubator and startup fund, said any kind of political headwinds against Huang and Nvidia could be a harbinger for a crackdown on open weights.

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He said that would not be good for little tech and companies that are trying to have a fighting chance of disrupting some of the incumbents. In a letter earlier this year, Huang urged the US government to avoid premature restrictions on open-weight tools. A coalition of companies co-signed the letter, including venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Microsoft and Palantir. Anthropic declined to sign on.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said he disagreed with parts of Huang's statement. He argued that increasingly capable open-weight models could create security risks, including helping users to exploit publicly available information to develop biological weapons. He said sufficiently capable AI tools could use publicly available materials to spread infectious diseases. US competitiveness with China is also a key aspect of the policy debate in Washington.

Chinese models such as DeepSeek and Alibaba's offerings have won American business users because they are often cheaper than proprietary systems from OpenAI and Anthropic while performing comparably on many tasks. The Trump administration has taken a few steps to support the US open-weight ecosystem, including public statements from White House tech adviser Michael Kratsios. Over the summer, the administration told leading AI model developers that it would not put open-weight AI models through voluntary government safety tests, Reuters reported.

That was a win for proponents such as Nvidia who do not want such models to face additional regulatory hurdles. The administration is separately considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese-made AI models, including open-weight tools, Reuters reported last week. Two Republican chairs of House committees involved in AI policy urged the Trump administration last week to go further, by barring US government agencies and contractors from using Chinese open-weight AI models.

They want the government to give US companies developing open-weight models more access to computing resources. They argue that expanding the open-weight ecosystem in the US is a national security imperative in the AI race against China. House Homeland Security Committee chair Andrew Garbarino and China Committee chair John Moolenaar said in a joint statement: The time to act is now, while we still have the opportunity and leverage to do so.

Congressional scrutiny intensifies

The Nvidia saga has made waves in Washington, particularly in conversations around export controls. Huang's affair raised questions about Nvidia's compliance with those restrictions. The reinstatement has renewed fervor on Capitol Hill for more transparency from both Huang and the board. Elected officials from both parties were quick to respond with criticism and skepticism.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, said the decision to bring Huang back was reckless. She wrote in a statement Monday that it does not change the fact that Huang, Nvidia executives and the company's board still owe Congress answers. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, called for both Huang and the board to testify publicly to Congress.

She said in a statement Monday: A boardroom vote does not resolve a national security risk. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is investigating Nvidia in connection with Huang's affair, said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC that the president's intervention does not bode well for enforcement of the law by the federal government without fear, without favor.

The California Department of Justice said Thursday that it is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public.