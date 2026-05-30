Jensen Huang to visit South Korea amid AI‑driven memory chip boom

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang will travel to Seoul in early June for meetings with SK Group, Hyundai, LG and Naver, as soaring demand for AI memory chips boosts Samsung and SK hynix and lifts South Korea's economy.

Jensen Huang, chief executive of the world's most valuable technology firm, is slated to travel to South Korea next week as the nation rides a surge in artificial intelligence activity.

A source familiar with the arrangements, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed to AFP on Saturday that Huang will land in Seoul on June 5 and will take part in a high‑profile gathering in the capital a few days later. The agenda includes meetings with leading Korean conglomerates such as SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Corp and internet giant Naver, where the discussion will focus on what the tech community calls physical AI - the integration of artificial intelligence with robotics, autonomous vehicles and other tangible applications.

Local media outlets, including the Chosun Daily and the state broadcaster MBC, reported that the event will showcase joint demonstrations of AI‑driven manufacturing systems and next‑generation driver assistance technologies, highlighting South Korea's ambition to become a hub for intelligent hardware. The visit comes at a time when a global AI boom is fuelling unprecedented demand for memory chips, especially those used to train large language models and other data‑intensive workloads.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the two South Korean giants that dominate the world's memory market, have seen their shares climb as orders from AI developers surge. SK hynix, which supplies high‑bandwidth memory modules to Nvidia's most advanced GPUs, broke the US$1 trillion market‑capitalisation threshold for the first time on Wednesday, joining Samsung and US‑based Micron Technology among the few semiconductor firms to attain that milestone.

Analysts attribute the rally to the accelerating rollout of AI infrastructure across cloud providers, autonomous‑driving projects and emerging robotics platforms, all of which require massive memory capacity and bandwidth. Huang's itinerary follows his previous trip to the Korean peninsula last year, when he attended the APEC summit in the historic city of Gyeongju.

During that visit he announced that Nvidia would ship 260,000 of its latest generation chips to South Korean customers, a pledge that underscored the strategic partnership between the two economies. He also spent time in Seoul, where he joined Samsung chairman Lee Jae‑yong and Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Chung Eui‑sun for a casual meal of fried chicken and beer, a popular Korean pastime known as chimaek.

The convivial scene was captured by local photographers and quickly spread across social media, illustrating the blend of business and cultural exchange that often accompanies high‑level technology deals. As Huang prepares for his upcoming Seoul stop, industry observers expect that the talks could lead to deeper collaboration on AI‑enhanced automotive systems, smart factory solutions and next‑generation cloud services, further cementing South Korea's role in the global AI supply chain





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