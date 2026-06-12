Jerry & The NeuFaces Celebrate 55 Years with Landmark Concert at Esplanade

Singapore's iconic rock band Jerry & The NeuFaces will hold a special 55th-anniversary concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall on August 21. The performance will feature classic hits and covers, alongside their recent 2023 releases, highlighting the band's enduring legacy and continued activity in the music scene.

Singapore rock band Jerry & The NeuFaces, a beloved and enduring group in the local music scene, is marking a remarkable milestone with a special concert celebrating its 55th anniversary.

The band, originally formed in 1972, first found its rhythm at the iconic Pink Pussycat Nite Club & Lounge on Orchard Road, establishing a foundation that would see them through decades of performances. Their journey has been international in scope, including an extended six-month engagement in Pakistan and multiple tours across Europe, showcasing their adaptability and broad appeal. The anniversary show is scheduled for Friday, August 21, at the prestigious Esplanade Concert Hall.

This 90-minute performance will be hosted by a special guest and will feature a rich setlist that blends the band's own classics, such as their signature tune Gadis Manis, with well-chosen covers of international hits like Tom Jones's Delilah, Engelbert Humperdinck's Quando Quando, and Lionel Richie's Easy, offering a nostalgic yet diverse musical experience for attendees. Under the continued leadership of vocalist Jerry Fernandez, the band demonstrates that their creative spark remains undimmed; they have actively contributed new material to the contemporary music landscape, releasing two fresh songs, The Lights Went Out and For You, in 2023.

This anniversary concert not only commemorates a past filled with memorable performances but also serves as a testament to the band's ongoing evolution and relevance in Singapore's vibrant cultural ecosystem





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Music Arts & Culture Singapore Music Jerry & The Neufaces 55Th Anniversary Concert Esplanade Rock Band Jerry Fernandez Gadis Manis Singapore Entertainment Live Music Orchard Road Anniversary Show

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BTS Singapore Concert Scams: 62 Cases Reported, $68,200 LostThe police in Singapore have reported 62 cases of scams involving the sale of tickets for the upcoming BTS Singapore concert, with at least $68,200 lost to scammers. The scammers are using social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and Carousell to sell fake tickets, and victims are being instructed to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code. The police are working closely with X, Carousell, and other platforms to remove scam listings and protect the public from financial loss.

Read more »

Katy Perry hails Justin Trudeau as 'love of my life' at couple's red carpet debutThe Firework singer was at the New York City premiere of her new concert film with the former Canadian prime minister on Jun 8.

Read more »

BTS Singapore tickets sell out with scalpers reselling at massive premiumsTickets for the BTS concert in Singapore sold out rapidly, resulting in scalpers reselling them for up to 23 times their original price.

Read more »

Singapore Police Warn Against BTS Concert Ticket ScamsAt least 62 people in Singapore have lost S$68,200 to scammers selling fraudulent BTS concert tickets through social media platforms like Instagram and Carousell.

Read more »