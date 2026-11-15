Jesseca Liu Recalls Grueling Stunt Work In New Dystopian Series The Leftovers

Actress Jesseca Liu details the intense six-hour filming process for a key stunt scene in The Leftovers, highlighting her reunion with Li Nanxing after two decades and the show's environmental themes.

Actress Jesseca Liu recently revealed the intensive physical demands behind her most memorable role in the new local dystopian-crime series The Leftovers. The 47-year-old performer disclosed that a specific falling stunt sequence required six to seven hours of continuous filming effort, involving complex wire work and multiple camera angles to capture the character Lin Aiqin slipping on a puddle.

Intensive Stunt Process Details

Liu explained that the production team aimed to create a singular, impactful moment for each character in the series. Although the script initially suggested a simple fall, the director mandated a more elaborate setup involving four stunt wires to ensure visual drama. The actress noted that the preparation alone consumed two hours before any actual filming began, followed by camera rehearsals and dialogue scenes.

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The physical execution of the stunt required the crew to constantly adjust the wiring apparatus for various perspectives, including overhead shots. Liu described the process as exhausting, requiring her to perform the fall repeatedly while maintaining safety protocols. The production schedule included breaks for meals, which contributed to the total duration of the shoot, but ultimately resulted in a visually striking scene where bowls shattered around her character.

Reunion With Veteran Actor Li Nanxing

The series also marks a significant professional reunion for Liu and veteran actor Li Nanxing, who last shared screen space as romantic leads in the 2006 drama Through It All. Liu praised the 62-year-old actor for maintaining his professionalism and quick ability to embody his character despite having taken a hiatus from acting for several years. She contrasted his ease with her own typical pre-performance stress, noting that Nanxing transitioned into his role within a single day.

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Nanxing plays a devoted son named Guo Xianghai in The Leftovers, a character who engages in illegal boxing matches to finance a lung transplant for his mother. Liu portrayed Lin Aiqin, the ailing mother suffering from silicosis, a condition mirroring the series' exploration of severe environmental degradation. Their on-screen dynamic highlights the personal toll of the fictional island Equaland's ecological crisis.

Environmental Themes And Social Commentary

Liu expressed hope that the series would prompt viewers to reflect on pressing contemporary issues, particularly air quality and illegal organ trade. She pointed to the recent severe haze incidents as a relevant backdrop for the show's release, suggesting that the fictional pollution in Equaland serves as a cautionary tale. The actress emphasized that the narrative encourages audiences to consider the long-term consequences of environmental neglect on public health.

The plot centers on the aftermath of a volcanic eruption that triggers skyrocketing rates of organ failure among citizens. This setting allows the story to delve into the desperation that drives characters like Guo Xianghai to participate in underground fighting rings. Liu believes that the timing of the series allows for a deeper connection with audiences who have experienced similar environmental challenges in their daily lives.

Availability And Broadcast Schedule

The Leftovers first season is currently accessible via streaming platforms Mewatch Prime and Netflix. Traditional television audiences can catch the premiere on Mewatch and Channel 8 starting November 16. The series will air on weekdays at 9 pm, offering a weekly installment of the dystopian crime drama.

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Additional cast members include Cheryl Chou, Bryan Wong, Desmond Tan, Chen Liping, Cavin Soh, and Sheila Sim. The press conference for the series took place on October 29, 2026, where the ensemble cast discussed their roles and the production challenges. The show combines elements of crime, drama, and sci-fi to explore the human condition against a backdrop of environmental collapse.