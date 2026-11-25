Jesseca Liu shares her vision for a quiet life with Jeremy Chan, details her upcoming short film on Parkinson's, and discusses the success of The Leftovers.

Jesseca Liu recently shared her desire to leave the public eye and live a simple, quiet life with her husband Jeremy Chan. The 47-year-old actress revealed her dream of relocating to a place where nobody knows them, allowing them to shed their status as public figures for a few months.

Liu stated that she believes only in such an environment can they truly appreciate the sincerity of small acts of kindness from others. She explained that without the privileges of fame, people are more genuine in their interactions because they do not know who they are dealing with.

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Retirement Plans And Rural Interests

Liu and Chan envision a retirement defined by pastoral serenity, involving farming and running small businesses. Chan specifically expressed a wish to open a convenience shop and a small eatery without a fixed menu.

The actor noted that he wants to cook and serve food based on the ingredients available and harvested on that particular day. This inspiration stems from a trip they took to Japan, where they visited a local eatery that operated without a menu.

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Liu recounted that the owner prepared meals based on what he had on hand. After the meal, the owner graciously allowed them to help themselves to oranges from a box placed at the entrance, highlighting the warmth and simplicity of that experience.

Differences Between Business Ventures

When comparing operating a cafe to managing their homestay J's Home, Liu highlighted the significant differences in daily operational demands. She noted that a cafe requires constant innovation, such as thinking about new menu items and managing customer feedback on a daily basis.

In contrast, a homestay primarily requires periodic maintenance and does not demand the same level of daily strategic decision-making regarding inventory or human resources. Liu mentioned that a trusted team of long-time staff manages their daily operations, with her younger sister mostly overseeing the business.

Aside from J's Home and Latitude 6, the couple owns several other ventures. These include 3pm Dessert Cafe, the spa business Bellis Spa, and the fragrance brand Je3story, demonstrating their extensive involvement in the hospitality and retail sectors.

Directorial Debut On Parkinson's Disease

Looking toward the future, Liu announced she will make her directorial and scriptwriting debut in 2027. She is collaborating with the local non-profit organisation Lien Foundation on a short film centered on Parkinson's disease.

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The project was initiated after the foundation approached Liu for the collaboration. The script has undergone several rounds of edits, though no characters have been cast yet. Liu hopes filming will commence in December.

She estimated that the production duration will take about six months. Liu admitted that she initially underestimated the complexity of making a short film, noting that it involves significant work including scriptwriting, plot planning, and casting.

Current Projects And Family Roles

When asked if she would cast her husband Jeremy in the short film, Liu explained that her story does not have a suitable character for him. She mentioned that while the foundation may have hoped for his involvement, the narrative requirements did not allow for it.

Liu is currently starring in the series The Leftovers, which focuses on the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on the fictional island of Equaland. The series explores severe environmental pollution and skyrocketing rates of organ failure among citizens.

In the show, Liu plays Lin Aiqin, an ailing mother with secrets. The first season is available on Mewatch and Netflix, with the second and third seasons scheduled to follow in 2027, keeping her audience engaged with her ongoing dramatic work.