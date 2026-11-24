Jessica Alba must pay ex-husband Cash Warren $577,481 under a profit-sharing plan. Discover the financial details and custody arrangements following their 2025 divorce.

Actress Jessica Alba has been legally ordered to pay her ex-husband Cash Warren a sum exceeding half a million dollars. The Los Angeles County Superior Court mandated this payment as part of the final financial adjustments following their 2025 divorce. The ruling specifies that Alba owes Warren US$577,481, a figure derived from specific corporate profit-sharing agreements.

Profit Sharing Mechanics and Payment Options

The core mechanism driving this financial obligation is a profit-sharing plan associated with Alba's company, HonorBar Inc. The court determined that the payout must be drawn from Alba's funds dating back to June 30 of the relevant fiscal year. This structure ensures that Warren receives a fair share of the company's accumulated value during their marriage.

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Under the court order issued on November 20, Warren has the option to choose his method of receiving the funds. He can either accept the US$577,481 as an immediate lump-sum payment or direct the funds into an individual retirement account or another designated retirement plan. This flexibility allows the former spouse to select the financial instrument that best suits his current tax and investment strategies.

Financial Caps and Investment Adjustments

The ruling imposes a strict cap on the financial responsibilities between the couple regarding HonorBar Inc. Beyond the US$577,481 payment, Alba is not required to provide any further benefits or profits related to her firm. This final settlement effectively closes the chapter on corporate wealth distribution between the two parties.

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Furthermore, the final settlement amount is not entirely fixed at the moment of the order. The court stipulated that the payment will be adjusted to reflect any investment gains or losses incurred between the ruling date and the actual settlement. This provision ensures that the payout accurately reflects the company's financial performance up to the final transfer of funds.

Previous Divorce Agreement and Alimony Terms

This new order is distinct from the initial divorce settlement finalized earlier this year. The couple, who were married from 2008 until Alba filed for divorce in late 2025, had previously agreed to waives spousal support. They explicitly decided not to pay each other alimony, despite the absence of a prenuptial agreement when they wed in 2008.

Instead, the initial agreement outlined a separate US$3 million payout to Warren. This amount was structured as two non-taxable payments of US$1.5 million each, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and the following year. This separate arrangement was designed to compensate for the dissolution of the marriage without ongoing monthly support.

Asset Division and Custody Arrangements

Significant assets were divided outside of the HonorBar profit-sharing dispute. The agreement granted Cash Warren the US$10 million Beverly Hills mansion the couple purchased in 2017. This high-value real estate transfer was a key component of their separation deal, balancing the financial landscape of the divorce.

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On a personal note, Jessica Alba's legal last name was officially restored to Alba, reverting to her birth name used throughout her career. The couple continues to share joint custody of their three daughters: Honor Marie Warren, aged 18; Haven Garner Warren, aged 15; and Hayes Alba Warren, aged 8. The court documents emphasize that the children remain the primary priority for both parents moving forward.