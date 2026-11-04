Jesus Owono Faces Online Abuse After Tenerife Forward Jesus De Miguel Dies

Lautaro Spatz defends goalkeeper Jesus Owono after a collision with Jesus De Miguel preceded the Tenerife forward's death, as Owono faces online abuse.

FC Andorra centre-back Lautaro Spatz publicly defended his teammate, goalkeeper Jesus Owono, after Owono's collision with Tenerife forward Jesus De Miguel on Monday, November 2. De Miguel died the following day, Tuesday, November 3, and the incident has since drawn intense attention to Owono on social media.

Spatz posted his message on social media, speaking directly about the impact the events have had on Owono. The reaction came as Owono faced abuse online, prompting him to deactivate his Instagram account on Tuesday. Some users left comments calling him a murderer on his posts.

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How the Collision and Its Aftermath Unfolded

The collision between Jesus Owono and Jesus De Miguel took place during a match on Monday, November 2, and was followed by De Miguel's death the next day. Andorra has not described the exact sequence of the play in the material available, but the club confirmed the timeline that linked the two events.

Owono's response to the online criticism was to deactivate his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 3. The abuse he received was directed at his posts, where some users used the word murderer in comments. The pressure on the goalkeeper grew quickly after the news of De Miguel's death spread.

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FC Andorra said it was offering psychological support to anyone at the club who needed it following De Miguel's death. The club's measure covers players, staff, and others connected to the team who may be struggling with the loss and the public attention that followed.

Teammate Support and Federation Response

Lautaro Spatz used his social media platform to say that Jesus Owono is deeply affected by what happened. Spatz described Owono as a teammate, goalkeeper, and friend, and said that people who know him understand how much he is suffering at this moment.

Spatz also stated that Owono would never intentionally hurt anyone. He added that unfortunate incidents can happen in football, but that nobody could have imagined one of them ending with such tragic consequences. Spatz also sent condolences to the family of Jesus De Miguel and to Tenerife.

The Equatoguinean Football Federation expressed its support for Jesus Owono in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3. The federation said the 25-year-old was going through a situation of profound sorrow and grief, placing his personal distress at the center of its message.

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Separate Abuse Case Involving Michel Owono

Michel Owono, a goalkeeper for Can Vidalet, said on social media that he was receiving racist abuse. He reported that people were confusing him with the Andorra player Jesus Owono, which exposed him to hostile messages that had nothing to do with his own club or matches.

The case shows how quickly online reactions to a tragedy on the pitch can reach players who were not involved. Michel Owono's experience, described in his own words on social media, highlights the risk that misidentification creates for athletes sharing a surname and a playing position.