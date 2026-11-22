Jiang Baohui receives a 29-month sentence for fatal crash in Yishun. Dashcam evidence shows he ignored red lights and exceeded speed limits, killing food delivery rider Chong.

Jiang Baohui has been sentenced to two years and nine months in jail and disqualified from driving for 10 years following a fatal accident on June 25, 2023. The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge under the Road Traffic Act of causing death by reckless driving, resulting in the death of 59-year-old food delivery rider Chong. The incident occurred on Yishun Avenue 9 near Yishun Central, where Jiang was transporting his daughter to tuition at the time of the collision.

Dashcam Evidence Reveals Speeding and Red Light Violation

Investigations into the crash revealed that Jiang Baohui was driving between 66km/h and 75km/h, significantly exceeding the statutory speed limit of 50km/h for that stretch of road. Dashcam footage captured Jiang running a red light and speeding through a pedestrian crossing just before the impact. The collision occurred at a pedestrian crossing, where Chong was struck by the vehicle traveling at high speed.

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The force of the impact was severe enough to fling Chong into the air, sending him across the road to land on the opposite side. Despite being rushed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Chong was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The medical examiner confirmed that the injuries sustained in the crash were fatal, leading to the successful prosecution of Jiang Baohui under the provisions for reckless driving.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Consequences for Reckless Driving

Jiang Baohui admitted to the charges brought against him, acknowledging his role in the fatal accident that claimed the life of Chong. The court considered the evidence presented, including the clear visual record from the dashcam showing the traffic violations. By pleading guilty, Jiang accepted responsibility for the breach of road safety rules that directly led to the tragedy on Yishun Avenue 9.

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The judicial outcome serves as a strict deterrent against dangerous driving behaviors in public areas. The disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 years is a significant penalty designed to remove repeat or serious offenders from the road. This sentence aligns with the broader legislative efforts to tighten enforcement for traffic offences and enhance public safety on Singapore roads.

Legislative Updates on Road Traffic and Safety Amendments

The sentencing comes shortly after Parliament passed the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill in August of this year. This legislative update was introduced to tighten enforcement mechanisms for traffic offences, including dangerous or careless driving and holding mobile devices while operating a vehicle. The bill reflects a governmental commitment to reducing road accidents through stricter legal frameworks and penalties.

A key component of the new legislation involves lowering the alcohol level limits for drink-driving offences. Furthermore, the bill introduces a new offence of purposeful endangerment, which targets motorists who deliberately endanger another person using a vehicle and causing death. This legal addition provides prosecutors with stronger tools to address extreme cases of reckless behavior, similar to the conduct exhibited by Jiang Baohui in the Yishun incident.

The combination of judicial sentencing and updated laws aims to prevent future tragedies involving pedestrians and delivery workers. The case of Jiang Baohui and Chong highlights the critical importance of adhering to speed limits and traffic signals. Authorities continue to emphasize that reckless driving poses a severe threat to public safety, leading to harsh penalties for those who fail to comply with road safety regulations.