JJ Lin's Mother Denies Family Feud Rumors, Clarifies Social Media Use

JJ Lin's mother has refuted rumours of a family dispute following the deletion of some of his social media posts. She explained that she rarely uses social media, only accessing it to shop on Taobao, and that her account was set up by a friend to view photos. The speculation that the family was at odds over JJ's new girlfriend is unfounded, according to her. This clarification comes after fans noticed the removal of older posts from Weibo and Instagram, sparking online discussion.

Speculation arose online regarding a potential family rift involving Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin, his brother, sister-in-law, and mother, triggered by the removal of certain social media posts.

Rumours suggested that the family discord might be linked to JJ Lin's new girlfriend, 23-year-old influencer Annalisa 'Qi Qi' Liu. However, JJ Lin's mother directly addressed these claims, stating she is not active on social media and therefore could not have unfollowed anyone. She emphasized that she only uses the internet for shopping on Taobao and avoids entertainment news.

According to reports, her social media account was set up by a friend solely to view event photos, and she is not familiar with its functions. Prior to this episode, interactions between Annalisa and JJ's mother seemed friendly, as evidenced by a birthday celebration photo showing the two together. The removed posts originally dated from 2025 and were deleted from Weibo and Instagram but remained on Facebook and Threads. A friend of the mother corroborated her limited social media proficiency.

Despite the viral speculation, the mother maintains a low-key life focused on caring for her two sons, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters, with no indication of familial conflict





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JJ Lin Annalisa Liu Family Rumours Social Media Mother's Statement

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