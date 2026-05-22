The news text discusses the recent job cuts and production shifts in Singapore's food and beverage industry. Gardenia, a bread manufacturer, announced that it would be moving its bakery production from Singapore to Johor Bahru, which meant a loss of 141 jobs. Other companies like APBS and Yeo’s have also made similar announcements. The recent Kelana Jaya line breakdown has social media users debating with each other about the public transportation system in Malaysia.

SINGAPORE: Some Singapore ans online expressed dismay and even some degree of nervousness after yet another company announced that jobs were being relocated to Malaysia . Gardenia , a bread manufacturer, said it would be moving its bakery production from Singapore to Johor Bahru , which meant a loss of 141 jobs at the Pandan Loop facility.

The company called the move 'a strategic step in response to business continuity, labour constraints, and the need for industrial land for large-scale production.

' Affected employees were informed of the decision during an internal meeting on Wednesday morning. Singapore will continue to be Gardenia's hub for main business operations, including product development, brand management, daily distribution, quality governance, compliance with Singapore regulations, and supply chain operations. Gardenia is the third Singapore Food and Beverage brand to shift a portion of its operations elsewhere in the past few months, after Tiger Beer and Yeo’s made similar announcements.

APBS said that its production will move to regional breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam, as Singapore becomes a home for its import-led supply and a regional operations hub rather than manufacturing. Yeo’s said on March 31 that it would consolidate its can manufacturing operations in Johor and Selangor as part of a broader effort to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better utilise manufacturing capacity across its regional network.

Commenters on social media who have responded to Gardenia’s announcement have expressed concern, especially since it has come on the heels of other announcements of layoffs. Others, however, wondered if bread from Gardenia would be cheaper after production moves to Malaysia. The recent Kelana Jaya line breakdown has social media users debating with each other. Some are saying that the public transportation system isn’t profitable in Malaysia. However, users struck back..





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Singapore Food And Beverage Job Cuts Production Shifts Malaysia Johor Bahru Gardenia Tiger Beer Yeo’S APBS Kelana Jaya Line Breakdown Public Transportation System Malaysia

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