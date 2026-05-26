Businesses in Singapore are showing less appetite to hire, with weaker business sentiment over the next six months and softer hiring plans across much of the economy. Manufacturing seems to be holding up better than expected, supported by demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI), especially in semiconductor-related activity. However, gains are uneven and concentrated in select areas rather than broad-based growth.

Singapore's job market has taken a sharp turn, with businesses showing less appetite to hire after ending 2025 on a stronger footing than expected. Manufacturing seems to be holding up better than expected, supported by demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI), especially in semiconductor-related activity .

However, gains are uneven and concentrated in select areas rather than broad-based growth. Hiring sentiment has shifted from expansion to caution, with finance, retail trade, and other sectors facing pressure rather than expansion. When hiring weakens, workers who keep skills current, stay flexible, and expand their options usually give themselves the best chance of riding out slower cycles.

Meta terminates 8,000 jobs globally, while Singapore staff receive their termination emails at 4 AM, as the company moves on with its new AI-focused teams. The SDP's youth wing, the Young Democrats (YD), held its inaugural Congress, electing a new leadership. The future of Singapore is bright, according to Ariffin Sha, the new President of SDP's youth wing party





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Singapore Job Market Business Sentiment Manufacturing Artificial Intelligence Recreation And Personal Services Finance Retail Trade AI Semiconductor-Related Activity Young Democrats (YD) Ariffin Sha President Of SDP's Youth Wing Party Meta Job Cuts AI-Focused Teams

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