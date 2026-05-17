Job Offer Dilemma: Should Fresh Uni Grad Take S$3k Role?

This news text covers the struggle of a fresh university graduate in Singapore who received a job offer paying S$3,000 a month and is unsure whether to accept it due to the higher median starting pay for recent graduates in different fields.

A fresh university graduate in Singapore has found themselves caught between practicality and ambition after receiving a job offer paying S$3,000 a month, which they admitted feels difficult to accept yet equally difficult to walk away from.

Compared with recent graduate salary figures, the offer struck them as rather low. As a uni grad, should they take a job for S$3k? The graduate completed only one internship during university and managed to land just a three-month temporary role. With limited experience and an increasingly competitive job market, they are worried about how long they might remain unemployed if they reject the offer now





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Uni Grad Job Offer S$3K Role Recent Graduate Salary Comparison Limited Experience In The Job Market

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