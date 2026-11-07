Jobe Bellingham Named in England Squad to Play With Jude

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham joins Thomas Tuchel's 25-man England squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures. The 21-year-old aims to fulfill a childhood dream of playing alongside his brother Jude.

Jobe Bellingham has officially joined the England national team setup, fulfilling a long-held ambition after being included in Thomas Tuchel's 25-man squad for the upcoming Nations League campaign. The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder expressed his excitement about the selection on November 7, describing the opportunity as a huge dream that he hopes to realize by playing alongside his older brother, Jude Bellingham.

Squad Announcement And Squad Details

Thomas Tuchel revealed the roster on November 6, selecting Jobe Bellingham to represent England in their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain in November. The 25-man squad includes several key players from top European clubs, with Jobe Bellingham emerging as a notable fresh face in the senior setup. This selection marks a significant milestone in his career, transitioning him from the youth ranks to the highest level of international competition.

Also read Thomas Tuchel Names Jobe Bellingham and Josh King in England Squad, Omits Cole Palmer

Childhood Dreams And Family Connections

Jobe Bellingham opened up about the sentimental value of this achievement, revealing that he and his brother used to act out scenarios of playing together for the national team when they were children. Speaking to DAZN after Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 home victory over Elversberg in the Bundesliga, the younger Bellingham noted that they reenacted these matches many times in the garden or at the park. He stated that while he does not want to get carried away or jinx the situation, the moment represents a massive milestone for both brothers.

Brother Jude And Career Trajectory

Jude Bellingham, currently a midfielder for Real Madrid, already possesses 60 England caps and made his senior international debut while playing for Borussia Dortmund. The 23-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone of the national team, providing a familiar reference point for Jobe as he navigates the transition to the senior squad. Jobe has previously captained the England under-21s, demonstrating leadership potential and consistent performance that has caught the attention of national team selectors over the past year.

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Dortmund Coach And Tactical Progress

Jobe Bellingham faced initial challenges adapting to the physical demands of the Bundesliga after joining Borussia Dortmund in 2025, but he has since become an established member of the starting eleven. Dortmund coach Niko Kovac praised the midfielder's relentless work ethic and analytical approach to the game during comments made on November 6. Kovac described Jobe as a complete football enthusiast who studies his own performances and analyzes other players to refine his skills. The coach highlighted the unique nature of the upcoming opportunity, noting that playing alongside a sibling for one's country is an incredible experience that goes beyond standard international duty.

Next Steps And International Schedule

The immediate focus for Jobe Bellingham and the rest of the squad is the preparation for the high-stakes Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain. These fixtures serve as critical tests for the team's tactics and cohesion under new management. Jobe Bellingham remains grounded about the upcoming assignments, acknowledging that the actual match days have not yet occurred. He intends to maintain his professional attitude and continue working hard at the club level to ensure he is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead on the international stage.