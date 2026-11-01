Chad Schofield Wins Everest-Golden Eagle Double, Eyes More Group 1 Success

Chad Schofield became the second jockey to complete the Everest-Golden Eagle double in the same spring after riding Skyhook to victory at Royal Randwick. He now targets The Big Dance and the VRC Champions Sprint.

Chad Schofield has ridden the winners of the mega-rich Everest- Golden Eagle double in the last two weeks, and he is not finished yet. The South African-born jockey rode Skyhook to a thrilling win in the A$10 million (S$8.98 million) Group 1 Golden Eagle (1,500m) at Royal Randwick on Oct 31.

The triumph came after he booted home super mare Tempted in the A$20 million Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) on Oct 17, relegating the world's best sprinter Ka Ying Rising to second. Schofield becomes the second jockey after Glen Boss to ride the Everest-Golden Eagle double in the same spring. Boss achieved the feat in 2019 when he won The Everest on Yes Yes Yes and claimed the Golden Eagle on Kolding.

Also read Lakers host Raptors on Nov 1 after both teams lose two of past three games

Schofield Targets More Big Race Success

Schofield might have bagged the winners of Australia's two richest races in October but he is chasing more big race success in the next week. He has the ride on the in-form Formal Display in the A$3 million The Big Dance (1,600m) at Royal Randwick on Nov 3, then heads to Melbourne to partner Tempted in the A$3 million Group 1 VRC Champions Sprint (1,200m) at Flemington on Nov 7.

Schofield only picked up his Golden Eagle mount on Oct 27 when regular jockey Kerrin McEvoy failed in his appeal against a whip riding suspension. He showed as much class as Skyhook did when interviewed after his success.

Advertisement

"It has been an amazing couple of weeks. I am lost for words," said the son of former top jockey Glyn Schofield.

"I'm just so thankful for the opportunity and for two special horses to help me win those races. But I'm only here because of Kerrin's misfortune. This is his horse, he should be here today, not me.

" Schofield's ride to get Skyhook ($57) across from barrier 14, find cover and give the Written Tycoon four-year-old the run of the race was outstanding, although he was later handed a six-meeting suspension which will start after the Champions Sprint meeting for causing interference to Attica (Regan Bayliss) soon after the start. "We drew really wide but I always thought we could end up one-out, one-back and that is what I told the owners and trainers pre-race," he said.

"When Regal Award didn't jump like he can, I rolled across outside the leader but the pace was very slow. Obviously when Apocalyptic went around, that gave me the perfect bit of cover. My horse dropped the bridle and found the most beautiful rhythm.

" In an exciting finish, the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou-trained Skyhook fought back after being headed to beat a game Decorum (Tim Clark) by a nose with Beiwacht (Nash Rawiller) a length away in third. Trainer Chris Waller's four runners, Beiwacht, Mr Miller (Zac Lloyd), Autumn Boy (Zac Purton) and Estremo (Sam Clipperton) finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, each earning sizeable prizemoney for connections.

Favourite Sheza Alibi (Luke Nolen) ran out of galloping room at the top of the straight, was shunted back to last and then improved her position without ever getting clear air to finish only 11th. Co-trainer Peter Moody described the Saxon Warrior mare's run as more like a barrier trial.

"You can't jump over them," said Moody, who trains in partnership with Katherine Coleman. "She got a beautiful run in transit, but in every other race they have opened and fanned out but they didn't in this one.

" Skyhook's Golden Eagle win was also vindication for Ryan and Alexiou as both men were laser-focused on this race all spring, passing on the opportunity of running in the Group 1 Epsom Handicap (1,600m) to ensure the horse was at his best. Ryan admitted all that was missing from their Golden Eagle triumph was McEvoy, who had done all the work on Skyhook.

Advertisement

Ryan and Alexiou Praise Skyhook

But when McEvoy failed to have his penalty period reduced on appeal, both Ryan and Alexiou agreed Schofield should be Skyhook's replacement rider.

"It was touch-and-go who was going to ride him," said Ryan. "I've known Chad since he was 12 years old, I've watched him all the way through. He was chasing the ride. He rang a couple of owners, which I don't like jockeys doing, but he did.

And I thought, why not? We know him well and I had a good bit of luck with his father (Glyn).

" Skyhook, who recorded his seventh win from 17 starts, is likely to be spelled now and set for a Sydney autumn carnival campaign. "I'd like to give him a break because it is a quick turnaround to the autumn," said Ryan. "The Apollo Stakes (1,400m) is in February and it's a Group 1 race now, so we'll aim him at that. He's won his good race now and I think there's more in him.

Melbourne Claims Derby and Empire Rose

" Over in Melbourne, three-year-old colt Stormy Marco ($16) made light of a seven-day back-up to claim the A$3 million Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,500m). The Chris Waller-trained son of Wootton Bassett posted his first success at the highest level under James McDonald in Australia's oldest Classic at Flemington.

A mere 40 minutes later, Waller and McDonald combined with Lady Shenandoah ($9) who also carried the Hermitage Thoroughbreds' green and red colours for another dominant win in the A$1 million Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes. The Snitzel five-year-old mare has just won the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield on Oct 10. She has registered five Group 1 wins from a career tally of seven victories in 19 starts.

Two races earlier, it was Snitzel colt The Next Episode ($15) who handed trainer Ciaron Maher his first victory in the A$2 million Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1,200m) when ridden by Mark Zahra.