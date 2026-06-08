John Lithgow becomes the oldest man to win an acting prize at the Tony Awards

John Lithgow has made history at the Tony Awards, becoming the oldest man to win an acting prize. His latest triumph comes after a 53-year wait since his first competitive acting win.

John Lithgow has become the oldest man to win an acting prize at the Tony Awards , taking home the Best Actor in a Play award for his role as Roald Dahl in Giant .

This achievement comes after a 53-year wait since his first competitive acting win at the prestigious ceremony. Lithgow initially won a Tony in 1973 for Featured Actor in a Play after his turn in The Changing Room, and he also won for his leading musical role in 2002's Sweet Smell of Success. His latest triumph places him among only four performers to win in three different acting categories, along with Kevin Kline, Boyd Gaines, and Audra McDonald.

Meanwhile, the revival of Arthur Miller's classic Death of a Salesman was the big winner at the awards, taking home six prizes. The production was recognized for Joe Mantello's direction, as well as prizes for scenic design, sound design, lighting design, and Best Revival of a Play. On the musical side, Ragtime took home the award for Best Revival, with Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy winning the respective actor and actress awards.

The production's Kai Harada received the prize for Best Sound Design. Lithgow has been busy filming HBO's Harry Potter reboot, where he will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in The Philosopher's Stone, set to release this Christmas. The actor's moment of triumph has been described as one of the best moments on stage, and he has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with hundreds of talented theatre artists over the years





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John Lithgow Tony Awards Best Actor In A Play Giant Roald Dahl Arthur Miller Death Of A Salesman Ragtime Harry Potter

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