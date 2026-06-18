Johor Faces Housing Affordability Crisis as Rising Prices Outpace Wages

An analysis of the widening gap between property costs and household income in Johor, highlighting the impact on voters ahead of the July 11 state elections.

The state of Johor , once a model for rapid development in Malaysia, now finds its residents grappling with a widening gulf between soaring property prices and stagnant wages.

Recent statistics point to a widening divide: while retail investment attracted a record 110 billion ringgit in 2025, average household earnings of 7,712 ringgit per month have barely kept pace with rising living costs. This disparity is especially keen ahead of the Jul 11 state elections, where affordability has become a key concern for voters across the state.

Take the story of Ahmad Azri Azizi, a purchasing officer who was on the cusp of starting a family and had planned to buy a two‑storey townhouse in Johor Bahru as part of the affordable housing scheme. The townhouses he had his eye on were priced near 180 thousand ringgit, a figure that the planners of the scheme say is becoming rarer in the city.

When he and his wife were unable to secure a unit in that price bracket, they settled for a compact double‑storey home in Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, for 290 thousand ringgit. The modest 600 square‑foot residence sits about an hour's drive from Johor Bahru during peak hours, leaving Ahmad feeling that the home he once envisioned within walking distance to his workplace remains out of reach.

Urban planner and property consultant Samuel Tan notes that a wealthy majority enjoy the benefits of the state's proximity to Singapore, attracting foreign capital that pushes up a slice of the market. Economic analyst Nasser Ismail argues that this has created a dual‑market dynamic: parts of Johor are priced against Singapore's purchasing power rather than the local earning rate.

In the same vein, a senior minister highlighted that the state's median housing price from New Projek sits at a multiple of 7.4 times the median annual income, a figure that places Johor among the most unaffordable markets nationwide. The influence of Singapore salaries-where a 4,000 yen earner has roughly triple the purchasing power of a local earner-has further widened the gap. The discouraging trend is not limited to Johor Bahru.

In Batu Pahat, 120 km from the capital, housing costs have spiked sharply, making a graduate's monthly wage of slightly above 2,000 ringgit nearly sufficient only for basic sustenance. Democratic Action Party assemblywoman Gan Peck Cheng, representing Penggaram, emphasises that even modest pay has become strained under the persistent rise in rent and property costs.

These dynamics are expected to leave a lasting mark on the upcoming election, as voters shift their attention to the affordability of life in the region rather than the tide of development. In the days leading up to the polls, candidates from Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan will need to address the widening divide.

If the state wants to maintain its reputation as a growth hub, the government will need to balance investment with policies that respond to the affordability crisis. Otherwise, the growing discontent among ordinary residents could translate into a quiet, but decisive shift at the ballot box





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