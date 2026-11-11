Johor RTS Link Feb 2027 Opening On Track Despite Minister Loke Exit

Johor state officials confirm the RTS Link will open in February 2027. A December dry run is planned to test public transport readiness despite Transport Minister Loke's resignation.

Johor state authorities have confirmed that preparations for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Johor Bahru and Singapore are proceeding according to schedule, with an expected opening date of February 2027. This commitment remains firm despite the recent resignation of Malaysian Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook, which has raised questions about the continuity of cross-border infrastructure projects.

December Dry Run Planned For Passenger Testing

The Johor State Works, Transportation, Infrastructure and Communications Committee Chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh stated that the state government intends to conduct a comprehensive dry run in December. This simulation aims to assess passenger movements and evaluate public transport arrangements ahead of the official launch.

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Fazli emphasized that these preparatory steps are critical for ensuring smooth operations once the link becomes operational. The state is also awaiting the delivery of additional buses under the Stage Bus Service Transformation programme to support the anticipated influx of travelers.

Minister Resignation Does Not Halt State Preparations

Mohamad Fazli addressed concerns regarding the potential impact of Loke Siew Fook's departure on major transport initiatives. He expressed hope that the resignation would not disrupt the good relationship between the Johor state government and the federal Transport Ministry.

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The chairman noted that several initiatives planned and carried out with the ministry are vital for improving public transport in the state. He reiterated that regardless of changes in federal leadership, the state will continue taking necessary steps to prepare as scheduled.

Strategic Initiatives Remain Top Priority For Johor

The RTS Link and the SBST programme are identified as key projects essential for regional connectivity and economic development. Fazli highlighted that these investments are crucial for enhancing mobility and supporting the growing demand for efficient transit solutions in the region.

State officials remain focused on maintaining momentum across all ongoing infrastructure developments. The goal is to ensure that local transport networks are fully integrated and capable of handling high volumes of passengers from day one.

Context Of Political Shifts And Future Outlook

Loke Siew Fook announced his resignation as Transport Minister following a Kuala Lumpur High Court decision that allowed former prime minister Najib Razak to appeal his corruption conviction. The resignation took effect immediately upon announcement on November 10.

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This political shift occurred shortly after Fazli spoke at the launch of the Green and Smart Terminal Blueprint in Johor Bahru on November 11. The signing of a memorandum of understanding between Larkin Sentral Property Berhad and the Johor Public Transport Corporation further underscores the state's dedication to modernizing its transit infrastructure.