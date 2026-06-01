Johor state assembly dissolved, paving way for early election

The Malaysian state of Johor has dissolved its legislative assembly, paving the way for a state election that must be held within 60 days. Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi made the announcement after receiving royal consent from the state's regent, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. The Election Commission is expected to announce an election date within days.

The Malaysian state of Johor has dissolved its legislative assembly, paving the way for a state election that must be held within 60 days. Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi made the announcement after receiving royal consent from the state's regent, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim .

The Election Commission is expected to announce an election date within days. The Barisan Nasional party had secured a majority in 2022, winning 40 of 56 seats in Johor. CNA Senior Correspondent Afifah Ariffin shares more about Johor holding an early election and what to look out for in the coming weeks. The move comes as a surprise to many, as the state government had been seen as stable.

However, sources close to the government have indicated that there were internal conflicts and disagreements that led to the dissolution of the assembly. The early election is also seen as an opportunity for the opposition to make gains and challenge the Barisan Nasional's hold on the state. As the election date approaches, the focus will be on the key battlegrounds and the strategies employed by both the ruling party and the opposition.

The outcome of the election will have significant implications for the state's politics and the future of the Barisan Nasional. The Election Commission has promised to ensure a free and fair election, and the international community is watching closely to see how the process unfolds. The Johor state election is expected to be a closely contested and intense battle, with both sides pulling out all the stops to win.

The people of Johor are eagerly awaiting the election date, which is expected to be announced soon. Once the date is announced, the campaign will be in full swing, with rallies, debates, and other election-related activities taking place across the state. The people of Johor will have the opportunity to cast their votes and decide the future of their state.

The outcome of the election will be a reflection of the people's preferences and priorities, and it will have significant implications for the state's politics and development. The Johor state election is an important milestone in the state's history, and it will be closely watched by the international community. The election will be a test of the strength of the Barisan Nasional and the opposition, and it will determine the future of the state's politics.

The people of Johor are ready to exercise their democratic right and decide the future of their state. The Johor state election is a significant event in the state's history, and it will have far-reaching implications for the state's politics and development





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Johor State Election Barisan Nasional Onn Hafiz Ghazi Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim Election Commission

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