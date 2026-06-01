Johor State Assembly Dissolved, Setting Stage for 60‑Day Election Campaign

Johor's state assembly has been dissolved, triggering a state election to be held by July 31. The snap poll will feature a three‑cornered contest as BN, PH, and PN vie for all 56 seats amidst rising political tensions and shifting alliances.

The 16th Johor state elections must be held by July 31, and the exact date will be determined by the Election Commission . The Johor state assembly was dissolved on June 1, setting the stage for a state poll within 60 days.

Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that the dissolution was signed by Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Ibrahim with the consent of the king and Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. He stated the move aims to ensure a stable and strong government for the people of Johor through a democratic process. Once the assembly is dissolved, the election must be called within 60 days at the Election Commission's discretion.

The dissolution is a prerogative of the state's ruler on the advice of the chief minister, typically from the ruling party. The Barisan Nasional coalition currently holds 40 of the 56 state seats, while Pakatan Harapan has 12, Perikatan Nasional has three, and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance holds one. Although BN and PH are allied at the federal level within the unity government, they are rivals at the state level in Johor and Melaka.

All three coalitions-BN, PH, and PN-have announced they will contest all 56 seats, potentially leading to three‑cornered fights. BN, led by UMNO, has decided to contest alone without any pacts. In response, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated PH is ready to contest all seats not only in Johor but also in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, and Pahang, and even considered calling a snap general election. The unity government includes BN, PH, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Tensions between BN and PH have risen recently, notably after 14 UMNO assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan withdrew support for the chief minister over a monarchy‑related crisis. The two coalitions have also sparred over electoral issues such as BN's move to appoint five non‑elected assemblymen and PH's push for redelineation in densely populated seats.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has floated the idea of a grand coalition of Malay‑Islamic parties, which could include PAS, currently in the federal opposition, signaling a possible shift in alliance dynamics for future governments





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Johor Election State Assembly Dissolution Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Perikatan Nasional Onn Hafiz Ghazi Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian Politics UMNO Election Commission

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