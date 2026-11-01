Johor Welcomes 1.5 Million Indonesian Tourists in 2025 as New Ferry Link Boosts Cross-Border Travel

About 1.5 million Indonesians visited Johor in 2025, making up 79% of the state's 127,000 international patients. A new Puteri Harbour-Bengkong ferry service and possible Bandung-Johor flights aim to strengthen connectivity.

About 1.5 million Indonesians visited Johor in 2025, according to Indonesian Consul-General in Johor Bahru Sigit Suryantoro Widiyanto. He said the figure covered visitors from across Indonesia and was not limited to those travelling from Batam.

The number highlights strong tourism ties between the two neighbouring countries. Indonesians accounted for 79% of the 127,000 international patients received by Johor in 2025. This makes Indonesia a key source market for the state's medical tourism sector. Johor has become an increasingly popular destination for Indonesian visitors seeking treatment.

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New Ferry Service Launch

The consul-general spoke after attending the launch of a new ferry service at Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal in Iskandar Puteri on Nov 1. The route links Puteri Harbour with Gold Coast Ferry Terminal in Bengkong, Batam. He said improved connectivity would further strengthen cross-border travel. Sigit said the new route gives travellers an additional option, especially those heading to western Batam.

That area is experiencing growing tourism development. He added that visitors from Batam coming to Johor will find it more convenient to reach attractions such as Johor Premium Outlets and Legoland. He said this will certainly open up new opportunities. Connectivity between the two countries is largely supported by ferry services, particularly from Batam and the Riau Islands to Johor.

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Of the 11 passenger ferry connections between Indonesia and Malaysia, eight are located in Johor. The others serve destinations in Kalimantan, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka. Sigit added that around 25% of visitors travelling from Johor to Batam also used ferry services. This reflects the strong two-way movement between the destinations.

Direct Flight Connection Plans

He said increasing connectivity through additional ferry routes and direct flights would benefit both countries. He expressed support for efforts to introduce more direct air connections between Johor and Indonesian cities, including Bandung. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Johor had more direct flight connections with Indonesian destinations such as Bandung, Yogyakarta and Lombok.

However, these services became less frequent following the pandemic, partly due to rising global fuel prices and other operational challenges. Sigit said he understood that discussions are also taking place on the possibility of reintroducing a Bandung-Johor connection. He said having more connectivity between Johor Baru and Indonesia will benefit the tourism sector of both countries. Indonesia is also seeing a lot of international tourist arrivals from Malaysia.

The consul-general said Indonesia and Johor want more ferry and direct flight links to support tourism in both countries. He said, We support the establishment of connectivity such as this because it will certainly bring more visitors. It is not just beneficial to one side but, God willing, will benefit both parties.