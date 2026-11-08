Jon Rahm Wins Abu Dhabi Championship on DP World Tour Return

Former world number one Jon Rahm claims his 11th DP World Tour title at the Abu Dhabi Championship, marking a triumphant return to the circuit one month after departing LIV Golf.

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm has officially sealed a successful return to professional golf on the DP World Tour by winning the Abu Dhabi Championship. The victory took place on Sunday, November 8, exactly one month after Rahm announced his departure from the breakaway LIV Golf circuit. The Spaniard, formerly the world number one, completed the final round with a five-under-par score of 67. This performance secured a final tournament total of 23-under-par and earned him his 11th title on the DP World Tour.

Rahm Secures Major DP World Tour Victory

Jon Rahm finished the tournament with a commanding margin, demonstrating a level of form that surprised even himself. He stated that he was still processing the magnitude of the win, noting it had been a significant period since he last performed well in a DP World Tour event. In his previous appearance on the circuit, excluding withdrawals, Rahm had finished in last place. He described the transition from last to first as a remarkably positive feeling.

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Competitive Standings and Key Rivals

The leaderboard dynamics shifted dramatically throughout the weekend at the tournament. After the second round, Rahm shared the top position with Harry Hall and Francesco Laporta, despite having hit three bogeys during that round. Rahm moved into a solo lead on Saturday after delivering a round featuring an eagle and five birdies. He finished that day one stroke ahead of Francesco Laporta, establishing a cushion that would prove crucial in the final stretch.

Personal Milestones Influence Performance

Rahm's victory is particularly notable given the significant personal events occurring in his life recently. The 31-year-old golfer welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Kelley Cahill, just last month. He acknowledged the mental battles and external noise he faced during his time away from the tour. Rahm explained that returning after a period of rest and welcoming a new addition to his family made this victory feel quite special and emotionally resonant.

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Final Round Execution and Tournament Details

Jon Rahm solidified his lead in the fourth round with exceptional shot-making. He shook off an early bogey on the third hole and responded with six birdies to secure the win. The event took place at a venue known for its competitive field. Rahm's previous major triumphs and his recent stint with LIV Golf have drawn global attention to this comeback victory. The win marks a definitive statement of his intent to compete at the highest level on the European-based tour.

Implications for Future Tournaments

This victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship serves as a strong indicator of Rahm's current form. It suggests he is well-prepared for the upcoming seasons on the DP World Tour. The win ends a period of uncertainty regarding his post-LIV career trajectory. By capturing his 11th title on this circuit, Rahm has re-established his competitive edge against a deep field of international professionals. The victory provides momentum as he looks to build on this success in future scheduled events.