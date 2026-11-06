Jordan Cancels Indonesia Friendly Amid Middle East Security Fears

Jordan has officially cancelled its November 13 international friendly against Indonesia due to security concerns raised by the Indonesian FA amid rising regional tensions. The Australian squad announcement remains delayed as travel risks escalate.

The Jordan Football Association has officially cancelled the scheduled international friendly match against Indonesia set for November 13. This decision follows a formal request from the Indonesian Football Association, known as PSSI, which cited growing security apprehensions as the primary driver for the cancellation. The match was originally intended to take place in the Middle East region, but escalating tensions have made the fixture untenable.

PSSI Initiates Cancellation Due to Safety Concerns

The Indonesian Football Association formally requested the cancellation of the November 13 fixture, acknowledging their failure to fulfill the agreement. PSSI communicated their apology directly to their Jordanian counterparts, attributing the change to the unstable political climate in the broader Middle East. A PSSI official stated that the decision was made to protect the psychological well-being of the players and coaching staff from the stress of potential security threats.

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The Indonesian official emphasized that the leadership felt compelled to take a brave stance regarding player safety in the current environment. They acknowledged that the situation in the Middle East was not favorable, which could negatively impact the team's mental focus. The official also noted that while they might consider arranging an alternative match during the November international window, the limited time available makes this highly unlikely.

Australia Delays Squad Announcement Amid Travel Risks

Despite the cancellation of the Indonesia game, the Jordanian FA confirmed that their upcoming friendly against Australia on November 17 in Amman remains scheduled. The match is set to take place at the Amman International Stadium without any changes to the existing plans. However, Football Australia has delayed the announcement of its squad for this fixture and a separate match against Qatar on November 13.

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The delay in squad selection stems from significant hesitation among Australian players regarding travel to Jordan. Reports indicate that several key players expressed unhappiness about making the trip to Amman due to perceived security risks. Football Australia has not provided an immediate public comment on the status of the squad or the players' concerns as of November 6.

Regional Tensions Impact Travel Advisories

The broader geopolitical context has intensified scrutiny on sporting events in the region. The Asian Cup, a major tournament in Asia, has already been postponed until December 2027 following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. This postponement highlights the severe impact of regional instability on organized sports. Jordan remains a relatively stable ally in the United States, but recent incidents have raised alarm bells for international travelers.

On November 5, a security officer was killed and another wounded in a stabbing attack in Amman. While such attacks remain rare in Jordan, the incident underscores the unpredictability of the security situation. This event serves as a immediate trigger for the heightened caution advised by international bodies and sporting organizations alike.

Government Advisories and Future Uncertainty

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued explicit advice for its citizens to reconsider the necessity of traveling to Jordan. The advisory cites the unpredictable security situation in Jordan and the wider region as primary reasons for the caution. Travelers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution due to the persistent threat of terrorism in the area.

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In contrast, the advisory level for Qatar was lowered in October, though Australians are still urged to maintain a high degree of caution when visiting. The diverging risk assessments for neighboring countries illustrate the complex security landscape facing international teams. As of now, the Australia-Jordan match proceeds, but the uncertainty surrounding player participation and regional stability remains a critical factor for all involved parties.