Jordan Wong Makes History as First Singaporean to Win Vietnam League Title

Singaporean volleyball star Jordan Wong became the first national to win a professional foreign league title, helping Bien Phong MB defeat Cong An TP in the Vietnam League final.

Singaporean professional volleyball player Jordan Wong has secured a historic milestone by becoming the first athlete from his country to win a professional volleyball league title abroad. The 23-year-old setter helped Bien Phong MB clinch the Vietnam League championship by defeating Cong An TP with a final match score of 3-2 on November 8. This victory marks the team's third consecutive league title, solidifying Wong's rapid ascent in the international club volleyball circuit.

The Historic Final Match Details

Bien Phong MB defeated their rivals Cong An TP in a tightly contested five-set final that concluded on November 8. The match scores reflected a hard-fought battle, with Bien Phong MB winning the sets 25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, and 16-14. This victory not only secured the championship trophy for Bien Phong but also marked a significant breakthrough for Singaporean athletes on the global stage. Wong played a pivotal role in the second phase of the season, appearing in three of seven round-robin matches and delivering a strong performance in the decisive final.

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Overcoming Adaptation Challenges

Wong admitted that his first overseas club experience was initially difficult due to significant environmental and lifestyle differences. The professional training intensity in Vietnam was far higher than he had experienced before, featuring packed schedules with two court sessions and gym workouts almost every day. These demands led to moments of self-doubt, particularly when his personal performance did not meet his own expectations. However, he relied heavily on the support of his coaches and teammates to navigate these early challenges. The language barrier also posed a hurdle, as the head coach Tran Dinh Tien and most local players spoke little English. Communication was facilitated through an English-speaking team doctor and another Thai import, Jakkrit Thanomnoi, who understood some English and Vietnamese.

Teammates Praise Dedication

Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, a SEA Games bronze medallist and Wong's teammate, praised the young Singaporean's serious attitude toward training. Thuan, who is 27 years old, identified Wong as an athlete with significant potential for future growth. He noted that Wong's dedication helped him understand the discipline required to compete at a professional level. Thuan stated that if Wong continues to work hard and address his weaknesses, he is well-positioned to advance further in his career. The experienced players on the team also helped Wong pick up finer technical details, such as how to read game situations and communicate effectively on the court.

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Future Goals for 2027 SEA Games

Upon returning to Singapore, Wong is eager to share his professional insights with the national team. His primary focus is helping the squad prepare for the upcoming 2027 SEA Games by improving their training environment and methods. He aims to inspire younger players back home by demonstrating that playing professionally overseas is an achievable goal. Wong emphasized that success requires hard work, commitment, and patience, and he hopes his journey will encourage others to believe in themselves.

Upcoming Competitions and Seasons

Wong plans to return to Vietnam next season, with Bien Phong MB's next campaign set to begin around March. He is also exploring opportunities to compete in the Men's Volleyball Thailand League, which starts its second phase in January. Additionally, he is looking at potential playing stints in Indonesia later in 2027. Wong recognizes that there is still significant work to be done in terms of training and preparation. He intends to do everything possible to be better prepared for these next opportunities, continuing to build on the foundation laid during his historic championship win.