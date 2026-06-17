Josephine Teo Urges Value-Based AI Choices Over Origin at Asia Economic Summit

Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information, Josephine Teo, advocated for evaluating AI technologies based on performance, affordability, and security rather than their country of origin during her keynote at the Asia Economic Summit. She framed AI sovereignty as the ability to make smart choices for the public good, stressed the need for cross-border data interoperability through the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, and announced plans for AI 'nutrition labels' to build public trust.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo delivered a keynote address at the Asia Economic Summit in Jakarta on June 17, 2026, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and sovereignty.

She emphasized that nations should evaluate AI technologies based on their performance, affordability, and security rather than their country of origin. According to Teo, AI sovereignty is about the autonomy to make smart choices that serve the public good, and a healthy digital ecosystem requires a diverse supplier mix to avoid over-reliance. For businesses, this means matching security levels to data sensitivity and ensuring resilience to quickly switch vendors during disruptions.

Teo also discussed cross-border data flows, comparing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to a civil aviation air services agreement. While DEFA sets top-level cooperation, technical mechanisms and interoperability rules for data exchange must still be harmonized. Currently, ASEAN's data management framework connects disparate laws via pre-agreed contractual clauses, but detailed groundwork is needed to ensure seamless cross-border operations, akin to aircraft flying without system incompatibilities.

Infrastructure challenges were highlighted, particularly the power and water demands of AI data centers. Teo noted discussions on an ASEAN power grid as a solution for regional energy security and long-term digital infrastructure. Building public trust is also crucial; she drew a parallel to building safety checks, questioning how AI is tested given its daily impact on millions.

To address this, Singapore is working with industry developers on AI application 'nutrition labels' that disclose intended use and limitations without revealing proprietary information. This voluntary framework will be assessed for effectiveness before further steps. Teo warned about AI's potential to widen the gap between frontier firms and smaller enterprises, as large companies quickly adopt and scale AI, disrupting smaller players.

However, she expressed optimism about 'small AI'-a term from World Bank President Ajay Banga-highlighting examples of youth creating AI apps for bespoke community needs without heavy investment. This, she said, could democratize AI benefits, unlike previous technological waves. Overall, Teo called for pragmatic, value-driven choices to scale AI responsibly across ASEAN and beyond





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AI Sovereignty Value-Based AI Selection ASEAN Digital Economy Cross-Border Data Flows AI Nutrition Labels Small AI Digital Infrastructure Public Trust In AI Supplier Diversity

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