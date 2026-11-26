Joshua Kimmich criticizes Bayern Munich for treating Jamal Musiala poorly after his public seizure diagnosis, while the club defends its timeline.

Joshua Kimmich has issued a blunt public rebuke of Bayern Munich, accusing the club of failing to protect teammate Jamal Musiala from excessive media scrutiny following his health diagnosis. Speaking after a Champions League defeat in Lille, the senior midfielder emphasized that player welfare must always supersede commercial or sporting concerns.

Kimmich Condemns Unfair Club Communication

Kimmich directly addressed the inappropriate way the organization has handled the narrative surrounding Musiala, describing the approach as completely out of character for the historic institution. He argued that while the club is a massive entity, it can never be bigger than a human being, making the public burden placed on the midfielder unacceptable.

Also read Jamal Musiala was checked for neurological symptoms in 2025: Bayern Munich

The German international also defended Musiala against insinuations of unprofessionalism, noting that the player strives to maximize his performance daily. Kimmich suggested that past physical traumas, including a severe leg fracture sustained at the Club World Cup in 2025, likely contribute more to Musiala's current struggles than the recent neurological issues.

Club Denies Concealment Of Medical History

Bayern Munich officials moved quickly to address speculation that Musiala had hidden his condition during contract negotiations, stating that medical examinations for seizure symptoms began in April 2025. The club clarified that this timeline occurred two months after his contract extension was finalized, and all steps were taken in consultation with the medical unit immediately after symptoms first appeared.

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These statements were released following a meeting with Musiala's representatives on November 24, aimed at clarifying the chronology of events and dismissing rumors of deceit. The club maintained that the diagnosis only became public knowledge in August after the midfielder suffered two high-profile collapses during pre-season matches.

Medical Context And Coaching Response

Bundesliga head coach Vincent Kompany previously explained that the on-field incidents were triggered by a specific change in the medication Musiala was prescribed. This revelation caused significant alarm among players and fans, prompting strong protests from the players' union FIFPRO regarding the handling of the situation.

Following the public diagnosis, Musiala was rested from the start of the season to manage his condition. He has since missed several matches due to a separate muscle issue, limiting his availability and impacting his rhythm in the first team setup during a critical period of the campaign.

Worsening Crisis For Bayern Munich

The controversy over Musiala unfolds against a backdrop of severe sporting difficulties for Bayern Munich, including a recent 2-1 loss to Lille on November 25. This defeat marked a particularly bad week for the club, compounding existing pressures in both domestic and European competitions.

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Adding to the turmoil, Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury on November 20 and is expected to be sidelined for several months. The combined loss of Musiala and Kane has left the squad vulnerable, contributing to Bayern slipping to 15th place in the Champions League standings and losing the top spot in the Bundesliga.