A Singapore judge dismissed a personal injury claim against a Grab driver after a chicken caused an emergency brake, ruling the stop was necessary and reasonable.

A Singapore judge has dismissed a personal injury lawsuit filed by a passenger against a private-hire driver, ruling that an emergency brake applied to avoid a collision with a chicken was justified and necessary under the circumstances.

The incident occurred on Holland Road when a chicken suddenly darted across the vehicle's path, forcing the driver in front to brake abruptly. The driver in question, Tan, reacted by applying his brakes immediately to prevent a rear-end collision with the vehicle ahead, resulting in a claim by his passenger, Chen.

Also read Singapore judge dismisses woman's suit against driver who braked for chicken, orders S$15,000 costs

Disputed Account of the Incident

During the court proceedings, the identities and behaviors of the bird became a point of contention between the parties involved. Chen testified that the animal was a jungle fowl that was already on the road, whereas Tan stated it was a rooster that flew across his path. Despite these semantic disagreements, the presiding judge chose to refer to the creature simply as a chicken, focusing on the actions rather than the taxonomy.

Chen alleged that Tan failed to maintain a safe following distance, which forced him to make an abrupt and forceful stop that injured her. She claimed the incident happened in a split second, leaving her no time to anticipate or brace herself for the sudden deceleration.

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Analysis of Following Distance

Tan maintained that he was traveling at approximately 50 kilometers per hour and kept a distance of about 10 meters from the car ahead. He argued that this space was sufficient for him to brake normally rather than perform an emergency stop. Under the Highway Code, motorists are required to allow at least one car length for every 16 kilometers per hour of speed to ensure they can stop within the available space.

The judge noted that an average car measures between 4 meters and 5 meters in length. Based on Tan's own admission of a 10-meter gap, the following distance appeared insufficient for normal braking at that speed. However, the court determined that it was not necessary to definitively rule on the adequacy of the distance since Tan successfully avoided hitting the vehicle in front.

Reasonableness of Emergency Brake

The central legal question was whether Tan's reaction was reasonable given the suddenness of the event. The judge concluded that it was highly unlikely either driver would have had the luxury of time to brake normally. Consequently, Tan probably executed an emergency or hard brake, which the court found to be a natural and necessary response to the unexpected obstacle.

The judge pointed to Chen's immediate reaction after the incident as evidence supporting the severity of the stop. She asked Tan if he had recorded the license plate number of the vehicle in front so she could make a claim against that driver, citing worsened back pain. The judge reasoned that if Tan had braked gently as claimed, Chen would not have reacted with such urgency.

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Legal Precedent and Costs

The court likened the scenario to a standard motor accident guidebook example involving a public transport driver braking suddenly to avoid hitting an animal. The judge emphasized that an ordinary, reasonable, and careful driver would be expected to brake suddenly in such an emergency. Tan accepted that the chicken appeared suddenly, but the court found that there was nothing more he could have been expected to do.

The judge dismissed Chen's claim and ordered her to pay Tan $15,000 in legal costs, plus goods and services tax and reasonable disbursements. While acknowledging Chen as an innocent passenger with no control over the incident, the court ruled that the law does not require individuals to be held responsible for every misfortune suffered by others.

Final Judicial Remarks

In his final written remarks, the judge stated that some losses must simply lie where they fall in an imperfect world. He described the incident, caused by a chicken crossing the road, as unfortunately but undoubtedly part of the vicissitudes of life. This judgment underscores the legal standard for reasonable driving conduct in the face of unpredictable road hazards.