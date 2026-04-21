Julian Cheung Discusses Youthful Secrets and Future Singapore Concert Plans at Star Awards 2026

Hong Kong icon Julian Cheung shares his secrets to eternal youth, reflects on his illustrious acting career, and hints at a potential concert in Singapore during the Star Awards 2026.

Hong Kong celebrity Julian Cheung recently graced the Star Awards 2026 ceremony held in Singapore on April 19, where he served as a prestigious presenter for the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. During a candid backstage interview, the 54-year-old star addressed lingering questions about his remarkably youthful appearance, which has long been a subject of fascination among his global fanbase.

Cheung dismissed rumors of medical intervention or cosmetic surgery, attributing his vibrant look to a positive mental state and a genuine zest for life. He emphasized that maintaining a good mood and living every day with enthusiasm are the core pillars of his longevity in the demanding entertainment industry. His relaxed demeanor and infectious energy were clearly evident as he interacted with the local media, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most charismatic figures in Asian showbiz. Looking toward his professional future, Cheung teased the possibility of a major concert tour. While he confirmed that he has a busy schedule for the remainder of 2026, he explicitly expressed his desire to bring his live performance to Singapore, likely scheduling it for 2027. Fans who have followed his journey since his 1991 debut will be eager to see him return to the stage, especially given his recent musical momentum following his participation in the hit Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire in 2025. Reflecting on his long-standing career, which includes iconic roles such as Guo Jing in the 1994 production of The Legend of the Condor Heroes and his work in the classic drama Cold Blood Warm Heart, Cheung offered advice to the next generation of performers. He insisted that aspiring actors should embrace challenges head-on and maintain a high level of professional discipline, noting that versatility in portraying complex emotions remains the hallmark of a true artist. Beyond his professional endeavors, Cheung also touched upon his family life and his relationship with his 20-year-old son, Morton. The actor, who married fellow star Anita Yuen in 2001, expressed unwavering support for his son’s career ambitions, whether he chooses to stay behind the scenes or step into the limelight. He shared an anecdote about Morton’s interest in production work, mentioning a previous internship Morton completed at a television station. Cheung’s nurturing nature was highlighted when he drew parallels between his son and the young production staff he encountered on the set of Call Me By Fire, noting that he treated the crew with the same respect and fatherly care he would offer his own child. This blend of professional wisdom and paternal warmth continues to make Julian Cheung a beloved figure who transcends his status as a mere actor, proving that kindness and passion are the keys to a lasting legacy





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