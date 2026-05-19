Julianne Moore Calls for More Female-Led Storytelling in Cinema at Cannes Film Festival

Julianne Moore delivered an emotional speech at the Cannes Film Festival to advocate for more female-led storytelling in cinema. She emphasized the importance of female voices in film and society, highlighting the cultural assumption that women's stories are less interesting or smaller.

Julianne Moore delivered an emotional speech at the Cannes Film Festival to say she wants more female-led storytelling in cinema. The 65-year-old actress received the 2026 Kering Women in Motion award on Sunday (May 17) evening at Place de la Castre in Cannes, where she was honoured for both her four-decade acting career and her advocacy for women's voices in film.

She added: 'This is something that makes me crazy. There is a cultural assumption, particularly in the US, that women's stories are less interesting or smaller, or that if we're at the centre of a narrative, we need to be strong or accomplishing something great, or doing something that is particularly male, if we want someone to watch us — if we want men to watch us.

I see the women in my elevator, on the subway, and in the airport. If I need information, I approach a woman. When my kids were little, I told them, if you're ever lost or in trouble, to look for a lady, she will help you. I read books about women.

My yoga group is all female, and all of my representatives, my agents, and my managers are female.

' She also spoke about a growing narrative around women becoming 'invisible' both in Hollywood and wider society. She ended her remarks by saying: 'We need more female voices in our industry, more writers, more directors, more actresses to carry that vision forward.





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Cannes Film Festival Julianne Moore Female-Led Storytelling Advocating For Women's Voices In Film Kering Women In Motion Award Cultural Assumption Women's Stories Hollywood Wider Society Female Point Of View Visibility Female Voices In Film Industry

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