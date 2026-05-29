Jumbo Group's flagship restaurant at East Coast Seafood Centre will close when its lease expires on Sep 30, 2026, after nearly four decades of operations.

Jumbo Group to close flagship restaurant at East Coast Seafood Centre when lease expires on Sep 30, 2026. The restaurant has been in operation for nearly four decades.

Jumbo said the closure is not expected to have a material impact on its earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the financial year ending Sep 30, 2026. The group plans to offset part of the impact through revenue from newer outlets, including those in Sentosa and Tai Seng, as well as its other existing operations.

Jumbo released its latest financial results on May 8, reporting a decline in profit for the six months ended Mar 31 to S$6.2 million, down from S$7.9 million a year earlier. Revenue during the same period rose 7.9 per cent, or S$7.8 million, to S$105.1 million, driven by growth in both Singapore and China. Singapore revenue increased 9.9 per cent to S$92.7 million, which Jumbo attributed to recently opened outlets.

Revenue from its outlets in China rose 11.5 per cent to S$10.7 million due to higher dining demand, said Jumbo, with targeted marketing initiatives and customer engagement efforts in tow. However, Jumbo noted that operating expenses had increased as a result of higher employee benefit costs, lease expenses, utilities and other operating expenses.

The group operates seven Jumbo Seafood outlets in Singapore, three in Shanghai, two in Bangkok, and one each in Beijing, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Nanjing, Wuhan, Sanya on China's Hainan Island, Seoul and Phnom Penh. Jumbo is renowned for its Singapore chilli crab, while its other signature dishes include black pepper crab, cereal prawns, salted egg yolk prawns and crispy baby squid.

The landlord, the National Parks Board (NParks), is studying the redevelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre as part of longer-term plans for East Coast Park. Jumbo said it will continue to focus on optimising the performance of its outlet network and overall operations. Executive chairman and Jumbo group CEO Ang Kiam Meng added that amid cost pressures and intense competition, the group will remain focused on strengthening productivity, sharpening its offerings and building a more efficient platform for sustainable growth.

Jumbo's flagship restaurant has been a staple at East Coast Seafood Centre since 1987, when it first opened as the group's first Jumbo Seafood outlet. The closure of the flagship restaurant is expected to have a minimal impact on the group's earnings per share and net tangible assets per share, as the East Coast Park restaurant will continue operating until its lease expires. The group plans to offset the impact through revenue from newer outlets and existing operations.

Jumbo has released its latest financial results, showing a decline in profit for the six months ended Mar 31 to S$6.2 million, down from S$7.9 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.9 per cent to S$105.1 million, driven by growth in both Singapore and China. Singapore revenue increased 9.9 per cent to S$92.7 million, while revenue from its outlets in China rose 11.5 per cent to S$10.7 million.

The group operates multiple outlets across Singapore and China, offering a range of signature dishes including Singapore chilli crab, black pepper crab, cereal prawns and crispy baby squid. Jumbo will continue to focus on optimising its outlet network and overall operations, with a focus on sustainable growth. Executive chairman Ang Kiam Meng added that the group will remain focused on strengthening productivity, sharpening its offerings and building a more efficient platform for sustainable growth.

The closure of the flagship restaurant is expected to have a minimal impact on the group's earnings per share and net tangible assets per share, as the East Coast Park restaurant will continue operating until its lease expires





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Jumbo Group East Coast Seafood Centre Lease Expires Singapore China

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