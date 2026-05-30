Jumbo Seafood's Flagship Outlet to Close as Landlord Studies Redevelopment

Jumbo Group has announced the closure of its East Coast Seafood Centre outlet upon lease expiry, with the National Parks Board studying the property's redevelopment. The closure is not expected to significantly impact Jumbo Group's financial performance, and the company plans to mitigate the effect through revenue contributions from newer outlets and operational optimization.

Jumbo Group has announced that its flagship East Coast Seafood Centre outlet will close on September 30, 2026, upon the expiry of its lease. This iconic restaurant, established in 1987, was the first location of the Jumbo Seafood chain and accounted for approximately 14% of Jumbo Group 's revenue in the latest financial year.

The closure is not expected to have a significant impact on Jumbo Group's financial performance as the outlet will only be vacated upon the lease expiry date. The National Parks Board, the landlord of the property, is currently studying the redevelopment of East Coast Seafood Centre in tandem with its longer-term plans for the park.

Jumbo Group has stated that it will mitigate the impact of the closure by leveraging revenue contributions from its newer outlets, such as those at Sentosa and Tai Seng, and optimizing the performance of its existing outlet network. In its recent financial results, Jumbo Group reported a 22.3% decrease in net profit for the first half of 2026, primarily due to higher operating expenses.

However, its revenue grew by 7.9% during the same period, driven by contributions from new outlets in Singapore and China. Jumbo Seafood currently operates seven outlets in Singapore, with additional locations in China, South Korea, Thailand, and Cambodia





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