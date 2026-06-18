June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) Sales Exercise: New Public Housing Flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands

The June 2026 BTO sales exercise is the second batch of new public housing flats that the government will release this year. This month's sales exercise comprises 6,952 flats across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands.

The June 2026 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise is the second batch of new public housing flats that the government will release this year. This month's sales exercise, which starts from June 17 and ends on June 24, comprises 6,952 flats across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio , Bishan , Bukit Merah , Sembawang , and Woodlands .

In this article, we'll examine each of the new BTO projects available, giving you an overview of the development, its strengths and weaknesses, and the stacks we'd shortlist if we were applying ourselves. Of the seven new BTO projects, three are categorized as Standard projects (in Sembawang and Woodlands, and two projects in Ang Mo Kio are Plus projects.

Given the slate of BTO developments available, we reckon that the highlights of this sales exercise will be the new projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah. In addition to these likely headline projects, there are several new BTO developments that should catch the eye of hopeful BTO owners.

For example, this launch also features shorter waiting time projects, including two BTO developments in Sembawang with construction periods of under three years. However, hopeful owners should recall that these flats come with additional ownership considerations. An extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years instead of the usual five. More stringent eligibility requirements for applicants.

Berlayar Rise is located next to Telok Blangah MRT Station and bounded by Berlayar Street and Berlayar Drive. The project comprises six residential blocks, ranging from 33 to 49 storeys, with a mix of 1,976 units consisting of two-room Flexi, three-room, and four-room flats. The flats in this development are in the Prime category, based on HDB's location-based classification framework. The project's name pays homage to the area's maritime heritage, with Berlayar translating to 'sailing' in Malay.

This references the historic Batu Berlayar, a granite outcrop that once guided maritime traders to Singapore's shores from as early as the 14th century. Berlayar Rise features a range of facilities for residents of all ages, including a three-storey preschool, a residents' network centre, nature-themed playgrounds, fitness corners, and a hardcourt. The six-storey Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) will house commercial spaces at the ground level, including a supermarket, an eating house, restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Parking spaces to facilitate the future provision of electric vehicle charging stations. Berlayar Rise will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment: Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage.

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport: Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling. Wayfinding and signage for orientation and navigation.

Residents will be served by bus services, as well as Labrador Park MRT Station and Telok Blangah MRT Station on the Circle Line, which connect to nearby towns. Short walk to Telok Blangah Market and Food Centre. There are also various eateries within walking distance. Has two drop-off points serving six blocks.

Near-perfect North-South orientation across all stacks. There will be an eating house, restaurant, cafe, supermarket, various shops, and a preschool in the cluster, offering added convenience for the residents. More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings: Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $6,510. Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack.

Buyers may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop, a built-in wardrobe, a water heater, a mirror, and a toilet roll holder in the bathroom. The dining area may be a bit cramped. Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom. More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings: Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats: $7,720.

Lighting, window grilles, built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. The dining area may be a bit cramped. Only one entrance to the bathroom — unable to access from the bedroom





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Build-To-Order (BTO) Sales Exercise New Public Housing Flats Ang Mo Kio Bishan Bukit Merah Sembawang Woodlands Standard Projects Plus Projects BTO Developments Shorter Waiting Time Projects Extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) More Stringent Eligibility Requirements Berlayar Rise Telok Blangah MRT Station Berlayar Street Berlayar Drive Six Residential Blocks 1 976 Units Two-Room Flexi Flats Three-Room Flats Four-Room Flats Prime Category Location-Based Classification Framework Maritime Heritage Granite Outcrop Sailing Residents' Network Centre Nature-Themed Playgrounds Fitness Corners Hardcourt Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) Smart Solutions Energy Usage Reduction Active And Healthy Living Well-Connected Pathways Safe And Welcoming Streets Wayfinding And Signage Residents Served By Bus Services Labrador Park MRT Station Telok Blangah MRT Station Circle Line Near-Perfect North-South Orientation Eating House Restaurant Cafe Supermarket Various Shops Preschool Package 3 For Short-Lease 2-Room Flexi Flats Lighting Window Grilles Built-In Kitchen Cabinets With Induction Hob A Kitchen Sink Tap Dish Drying Rack Lower Kitchen Countertop Built-In Wardrobe Water Heater Mirror Toilet Roll Holder Dining Area Cramped Only One Entrance To The Bathroom Unable To Ac

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