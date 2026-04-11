Jurong East Incident Fuels Debate on PMA Regulations as New Rules Loom

A video of women using Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) irresponsibly at a Jurong East traffic junction has sparked controversy and highlighted concerns about the enforcement of upcoming PMA regulations in Singapore. The incident has led to a debate on public safety, parental responsibility, and the effectiveness of the new laws.

A recent incident involving a group of women has sparked considerable debate and concern regarding the use of Personal Mobility Aids ( PMA s) in Singapore . The women were filmed navigating a traffic junction in Jurong East , a video of which was subsequently shared on social media, igniting a wave of public reaction. The video depicted four large PMA s traversing a street, with some emitting loud music.

Notably, several of these mobility scooters appeared to be carrying multiple passengers, including children, some of whom appeared to be infants and toddlers. This display of disregard for public safety and existing regulations has drawn widespread criticism, with many netizens expressing disapproval of the behavior witnessed. The incident has intensified discussions surrounding the enforcement of new regulations concerning PMAs, set to take effect in June. These regulations aim to enhance safety and promote responsible usage of mobility devices on public paths and transportation systems.\The public reaction to the video was largely negative, with many expressing concern over the safety implications of the women's actions. One netizen criticized the women, suggesting that they were inadvertently teaching their children to disregard the law. Others questioned the effectiveness of the upcoming regulations, expressing skepticism about whether the behavior would cease once the new rules were in force. Some commenters speculated that the non-compliance would persist, particularly at night when enforcement might be less vigilant. The concerns reflected a general sentiment that current rules were not effectively adhered to, which might continue even with the new guidelines. Several netizens suggested that the video should be brought to the attention of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), reflecting a desire for greater accountability and action. However, other commenters offered dissenting views, with some suggesting that the person who filmed the video had nothing better to do. These varying perspectives showcase the complexities of the issue and the different viewpoints concerning public safety and personal responsibility.\The Land Transport and Related Matters Bill, passed in February, introduced significant changes to the regulations governing PMAs. Under the new legislation, users of mobility scooters are required to obtain a valid certificate of medical need from qualified medical professionals such as doctors or occupational therapists. These requirements are intended to ensure that users meet specific criteria to be using PMAs. Furthermore, the new regulations are not only for new users of PMAs. Beneficiaries of subsidised personal mobility aids (PMAs) from the Seniors' Mobility and Enabling Fund before Feb 27 are affected. Additionally, existing and prospective beneficiaries of subsidised PMAs from the Assistive Technology Fund must comply. Past and future applicants of the Ministry of Health's disability schemes, who have been assessed to require assistance with daily living, are also included in the new restrictions. The new regulations also encompass speed restrictions for PMAs, with the maximum speed limit in public areas reduced to 6kmh, down from the previous limit of 10kmh. Furthermore, there are size and weight restrictions for PMAs, specifically restricting the use of PMAs larger than 120cm in length, 70cm in width and 150cm in height, or exceeding 300kg in laden weight, on public paths and public transport. These changes reflect a broader effort to promote safety and responsibility in the use of personal mobility devices. The upcoming enforcement of these regulations is being closely monitored, as it represents a crucial step in addressing the concerns raised by the Jurong East incident and similar situations





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