Juryoku Pierrot Favored for G1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup

The 2025 Japanese Oaks winner Juryoku Pierrot heads into the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup. Jockey Seina Imamura returns for the Nov 15 race at Kyoto.

Training boss Ryo Terashima's three-year-old filly Juryoku Pierrot enters the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup as the heavy favorite after dominating the Japanese Oaks. The prestigious long-distance championship will take place at Kyoto Racecourse on November 15, covering a distance of 2,200 meters. This major turf event attracts the top thoroughbreds in Japan for a crucial test of stamina and speed.

Juryoku Pierrot Dominated Japanese Oaks

Juryoku Pierrot secured her primary credentials by winning the Grade 1 Japanese Oaks held at Tokyo Racecourse on May 24. The race covered 2,400 meters and ended in a nail-biting finish that highlighted the filly's exceptional closing speed. Jockey Seina Imamura guided the pink-capped horse to victory, establishing a strong partnership that continues to drive her success. This win solidified her status as the premier three-year-old filly in the current racing season.

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Imamura Returns For Kyoto Championship

Seina Imamura will continue to ride Juryoku Pierrot during the upcoming Queen Elizabeth II Cup. The jockey has demonstrated excellent tactical awareness and stamina management with the filly throughout her career. Their previous collaboration in the Oaks serves as a blueprint for how to handle the demanding 2,200-meter course at Kyoto. Experts believe this consistent rider-horse combination gives Juryoku Pierrot a distinct competitive advantage over the field.

Recent Form Indicates Peak Fitness

The filly resumed her campaign with a strong third-place finish in a Grade 2 race over 1,800 meters at Tokyo. That effort proved she was fitter than many competitors who faded in the final stages of their races. Her performance in that race against established rivals like Kamunyak showed significant physical improvement. Trainers confirm that she has reached peak conditioning for the November championship at Kyoto.

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Competitors Face Steep Uphill Battle

The field for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup includes several high-quality runners, but Juryoku Pierrot stands apart. Some competitors have won Grade 3 races but struggle at the highest Grade 1 level. Others have recent form that tapers off significantly after strong early-season performances. While dual Grade 2 winners and past Oaks finalists are dangerous, few have matched her consistency over 2,000 meters and beyond. The competition will test every rival's ability to match her late acceleration.

What Comes Next For The Filly

Success in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup will likely secure a top position in the year-end racing awards. The victory will also validate Ryo Terashima's training methods for staying three-year-old fillies. Following the November 15 race, the filly's future schedule will depend on her recovery and performance level. The racing community is watching closely to see if she can maintain her dominance into the following spring season.