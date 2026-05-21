The verdict in the trial involving relatives of victims and the two companies has been hailed as justice done, even though the fines imposed are token and have been widely criticized. However, family groups have welcomed the formal recognition of their plight. The trial marked a cathartic moment for many relatives and was considered a milestone in the legal marathon that started 18 years ago when the disaster took place.

Justice has absolutely been done: Daniele Lamy, president of AF447 victims' association, said outside the courtroom after the Thursday verdict that, " Justice has absolutely been done.

" The trial, involving relatives of the mainly French, Brazilian and German victims and two of Air France Airbus and Airbus Industrie, was seen as a cathartic moment for many relatives. The trial was the latest milestone in a legal marathon initiated almost two decades ago, following the accident that took place on April 30, 2026.

On that day, the Airbus A330-200 flight AF447, flying from Rio to Paris, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 passengers and crew members on board. The French accident investigation bureau (BEA) concluded that the plane's highest court would potentially drag the process out for years, prolonging the ordeal for relatives. Any appeals will shift the focus from the AF447 cockpit to the intricacies of law, making headlines during 's most historic trials.

On that fateful day, the ill-handling of iced-up sensors on the plane's airspeed indicator resulted in the Airbus hydroplaning. The pilot had pushed the jet into a stall, chopping lift from under the wings





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Air France-Airbus AF447 Crash Justice Verdict Fines Token Penalty

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